Sen Joni Ernst scores ‘step forward’ on border security in must-pass military funding bill

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, scored a few border security provisions in the 3,000-page must-pass National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that the upper chamber is expected to advance by Wednesday evening.

Ernst negotiated with the Democrat-led upper chamber on provisions that direct the Pentagon to create a counter-narcotics strategy focused on fentanyl, which involves increased collaboration with Mexico.

There’s also a mandate for the secretary of defense to present and implement a plan for utilizing, transferring or donating wall materials for ports of entry and construction initiatives aimed at curbing illegal migrant and vehicle movement across the southern border.

“How are we going to use those materials? Are we going to allow local entities to use those materials? What is the plan to strengthen our southern border and submit that to Congress? It’s very common sense, it’s straightforward,” Ernst told Fox News Digital.

In August, the Biden administration reportedly sold approximately $260 million worth of unused border wall materials on the auction website called GovPlanet.

“We’re trying to end waste and address the humanitarian and national security crisis at the border,” Ernst said. “We’ve already purchased a lot of border material; it’s just lying there out in the desert, so let’s have the secretary of defense come up with a plan and provide that to Congress.”

Ernst sees the forward movement of her border line item in the NDAA as a silver lining amid the slow-moving border security provisions Republicans are fighting to get in Biden’s $106 billion national supplemental package.

“I do see this as a step forward. It’s not the entire solution, but any movement in the right direction is appreciated,” Ernst said.

The NDAA has to be passed before the end of the year to ensure military funding for fiscal year 2024.

The NDAA was advanced by the Senate in an 85-15 vote Tuesday, ending debate on the package with broad bipartisan support. The full package is expected to pass Wednesday night, granting authorization for $886 billion over the next year to bolster national defense.

Senate Republicans were able to get provisions in the bill that prevent mandating the inclusion of preferred pronouns in official correspondence as well as a proposed hiring freeze on “new diversity, equity, and inclusion positions.”

The compromise bill between the House and Senate includes several key victories for the GOP on issues like COVID-19 vaccines and “woke ideology,” among other topics.

It will also stop money from being used to teach critical race theory in the military, as well as in service academies and Pentagon-run schools, and it would similarly prevent any money from being used to hold drag shows or drag story hours.

Fox News’ Elizabeth Elkind contributed to this report.