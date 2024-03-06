Sen Kyrsten Sinema announces she will not seek reelection

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema announced on Super Tuesday that she will not seek reelection when her first term ends next year.

The move from Sinema, an Arizonian who switched her party affiliation from Democrat to independent in 2022, leaves the race narrowed between Republican candidate Kari Lake and Democrat Ruben Gallego.

“Our democracy was weakened by government dysfunction and the constant pull to the extremes by both political parties,” Sinema said in a video announcement posted to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “I promised I would do my best to fix it.”

She added, “The only political victories that matter these days are symbolic – attacking your opponents on cable news or social media. Compromise is a dirty word. We’ve arrived at that crossroad, and we chose anger and division. I believe in my approach. But it’s not what America wants right now.”

“With recent polling showing Kyrsten Sinema pulling far more Republican voters than Democrat voters, her decision to retire improves Kari Lake’s opportunity to flip this seat,” he said.

Her colleagues across the political spectrum thanked Sinema for her work in the Senate.

“She’s worked really hard. And we got a lot of really important legislation done because of her hard work and tenacity,” Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., told Fox News Digital. He called her choice not to seek reelection a “big loss.”

“The Senate will greatly miss Senator Sinema’s strong bipartisan leadership,” Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., said of the Democrat-turned-independent with whom he collaborated on several bills.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., also honored her “tenacity” and praised her for key legislation such as the Inflation Reduction Act, but he noted in a statement, “Ruben Gallego will bring the Arizona values and dedication to service he’s practiced throughout his life to the Senate,” referencing the Democrat representative vying for Sinema’s Senate seat.

“We are fully behind his candidacy and look forward to winning this race with him in 2024 and defeating Kari Lake,” he added.

In a post to X, written in Spanish, Gallego said, “I want to thank @SenatorSinema for serving our state for almost two decades.”

He then pivoted to the general election in his statement, saying, “Arizona, we are at a decisive moment.”

“It is time for Democrats, independents and Republicans to come together and reject Kari Lake and her dangerous positions. For Arizona,” he continued.

National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Chair Steve Daines, R-Mont., weighed in on Sinema’s decision, saying an open Senate seat “creates a unique opportunity for Republicans to build a lasting Senate majority this November.”

In November, the NRSC launched attacks against Sinema, accusing her of voting “with President Biden’s agenda 100% of the time” in a campaign ad.

The 30-second ad video came as early internal NRSC polling showed Sinema was drawing support from more Republican voters than Democrat voters, according to a source familiar with NRSC strategy at the time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.