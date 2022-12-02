Sen. Marco Rubio’s new book sparks 2024 rumors after DeSantis reveals details of autobiography

Sen. Marco Rubio reportedly plans to release a book in June 2023, sparking rumors the Florida Senator will make a second bid for the presidency in 2024.

Rubio’s 272-page book, titled “Decades of Decadence,” according to a publisher’s announcement, is his third while serving as senator of Florida since 2011. He wrote “American Dreams” in 2015 shortly before running for president in 2016.

The new book will be released June 13, 2023 by HarperCollins’ conservative imprint Broadside Books around the time presidential campaigns will begin to kick off.

Rubio did not respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment on the new book.

Though Rubio ran for the GOP nomination in 2016, he doesn’t appear on many lists of possible 2024 GOP presidential contenders.

In 2016, Rubio dropped out of the presidential race after placing second to former President Trump in the Florida Republican primary. Rubio recently won re-election as senator of Florida in the 2022 midterms, defeating Democratic challenger Val Demings.

The book announcement comes after Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his own autobiography that will be published in February 2023, sparking rumors of a potential presidential bid. The Florida governor has not announced a run for the presidency but is a potential leading contender for the 2024 GOP nomination.