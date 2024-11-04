Sen. Mike Lee warns Democrats would ‘Rule America uncontested for 100 years’ if they sweep 2024 elections

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, has suggested that if Democrats sweep the 2024 elections, they will control the nation for a century.

He predicted that if Democrats win both chambers of Congress and the White House, they will eliminate the filibuster in the Senate, add justices to the U.S. Supreme Court, grant Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico statehood, and establish federal control over elections, redistricting, and campaigns.

“Day 1: Nuke the filibuster,” Lee wrote on X. “Day 2: Pack SCOTUS. Day 3: Make DC & PR states. Day 4: Enact federal takeover of elections/redistricting/campaigns. Days 5 – 36,500: Rule America uncontested for 100 years.”

Lee, who has been serving in the Senate since 2011, endorsed former President Donald Trump in January prior to the Iowa GOP presidential caucus, which Trump decisively won.

The senator has been active on X, frequently responding to 2024 Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris.

“In the global struggle between tyranny and democracy, the President of the United States must always be on the side of freedom,” Harris tweeted.

“Exactly,” Lee responded. “That’s why most of us are voting for Trump.”

Lee offered a blunt response to a post in which Harris called Trump “weak.”

“Your policies suck,” Lee fired back, adding, “And make Americans poorer & less free.”

And while many on social media have been discussing the death of Peanut, a pet squirrel that was seized and euthanized in New York, Lee suggested swapping the GOP’s elephant mascot for a Peanut the squirrel mascot.

“The elephant is cool, but elephants don’t live in America,” he wrote, adding, “Squirrels do! Let’s immortalize Peanut the Squirrel,” Lee suggested. “Let’s make him the official mascot of the GOP.”