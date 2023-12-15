Sen Ted Cruz calls out VP Kamala Harris for Palestinian sympathy push: ‘Undermining Israel’

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, called out Vice President Kamala Harris for allegedly pushing President Biden and other administration officials to be more sympathetic towards Palestinians.

His comments come after Politico reported Thursday that Harris has recently been pushing those in the Biden administration, including Biden himself, to be more sympathetic towards Palestinians and show more concern for the damage in Gaza.

One person close to the vice president’s office told the outlet that the U.S. should start being “tougher” on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a statement to Fox News, Cruz said “Since day 1 Biden administration officials have been pathologically obsessed with undermining Israel. Unfortunately and infuriatingly, that obsession continues in the aftermath of Hamas’s atrocities on October 7. The costs for America and Israel’s national security are catastrophic.”

The source allegedly said that Harris has been “more forceful at seeking a long-term peace and two-state solution.”

Harris’ Press Secretary Kirsten Allen told the outlet “there is no daylight between the president and the vice president, nor has there been,” adding the vice president and Biden “have been clear: Israel has a right and responsibility to defend itself; humanitarian aid must be allowed to flow into Gaza; innocent civilians must be protected; and the United States remains committed to a two-state solution.”

“I would caution the media about citing anonymous sources in the ‘orbit’ about sensitive national security conversations between the president and vice president that take place in the Oval Office,” Allen said.

The report comes after Biden said during a fundraiser on Tuesday that Israel is losing global support.

“And, folks, look, if you think about it, one of the things that Bibi understands, I think, now — but I’m not sure Ben-Gvir and his War Cabinet do, who I’ve spoken to several times — is that Israel’s security can rest on the United States, but right now it has more than the United States,” Biden said. “It has the European Union, it has Europe, it has most of the world supporting it. But they’re starting to lose that support by the indiscriminate bombing that takes place.”