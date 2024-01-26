Sen. Tillis schools anti-Israel protester on Hamas in hallway confrontation: ‘Dictators’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., confronted an anti-Israel protester in a Senate office building stairwell on Thursday afternoon, after the woman claimed Hamas was “legitimately” voted in by the Palestinian people.

In a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, Tillis can be heard telling the protester “Hamas has caused this carnage, Hamas has to cease to represent the Palestinian people so we can save them and protect them.”

The unidentified protester, who a Tillis staffer said was with the feminist activist group Code Pink, can be heard that saying “Hamas were legitimately voted in” in 2006.

Tillis fired back at the protester and said “they canceled future elections.”

“They are dictators who have raped and murdered Israelis,” Tillis said. “When the people of Palestine elect somebody in a free election, I’ll be arguing for a ceasefire.”

The unidentified Code Pink protester then said “Israel won’t let them have an election,” to which Tillis shot back and said “Hamas will not let them have an election.”

“No, it’s Israel, Israel is the occupier sir,” she said.

One of Tillis’s aides who recorded the video told Fox News Digital the interaction occurred after a Senate, Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee meeting. The aide said the protester was waiting outside the room when the meeting ended and began following Tillis.

According to its website, Code Pink is “a feminist grassroots organization working to end U.S. warfare and imperialism, support peace and human rights initiatives, and redirect resources into healthcare, education, green jobs and other life-affirming programs.”

Code Pink told Fox News Digital “no comment,” but referred to a statement on their website applauding “the decisive stance the International Court of Justice (ICJ) took in its preliminary ruling on South Africa v. Israel.”

“The Court ordered Israel to cease all actions tantamount to genocide and to facilitate humanitarian aid to mitigate the unfolding humanitarian crisis urgently, which is a crucial step toward justice,” the statement read.

Earlier this month, South Africa launched a case at the United Nations’ top court alleging that Israel’s military campaign in Gaza amounts to genocide.

The United Nations’ top court is set to rule Friday on a call for Israel to halt its military offensive in Gaza, when it issues a preliminary decision in a case accusing Israel of committing genocide in the tiny coastal enclave.

Top of the South African list is a request for the court to order Israel to “immediately suspend its military operations in and against Gaza.” It is also asking for Israel to take “reasonable measures” to prevent genocide and allow access for desperately needed aid.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.