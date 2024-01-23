Sen. Tim Scott opens up about the moment he knew his fiancee was ‘the one’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

LACONIA, NEW HAMPSHIRE – South Carolina GOP Sen. Tim Scott, who recently announced his engagement, opened up to Fox News Digital about when he knew his fiancee was the “the one” and spoke about whether he “warned” her that she could potentially be the second lady of the United States one day.

“To be honest with you, it was probably two weeks in, we were in the kitchen area, and I said to myself, everyone says you’ll know, and I thought that was the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard. I’m 58 years old. So for 40 years I heard, ‘Oh you’ll just know,’ didn’t believe that at all,” Scott told Fox News Digital in New Hampshire at a rally for former President Trump on Monday night.

“Well, I knew,” Scott said with a smile. “And when you know, you know, call it a day. I was done at two weeks.”

Scott recently announced that he proposed to his girlfriend, Mindy Noce, in Kiawah Island, South Carolina, on Saturday evening.

“Going to the beach and getting on one knee, and asking Mindy to marry me was so much more important than anything else, and I wanted to make sure that that sacred day would not be disturbed by anything political,” Scott said on Fox News’s “Sunday Night in America,” speaking about his discussions with former President Donald Trump for an endorsement.

As a presidential candidate in the 2024 race, Scott introduced 47-year-old Noce during a debate in November. They reportedly met at church approximately a year ago and bonded over Bible study.

Scott, who was in New Hampshire supporting Trump shortly after endorsing him for president, has been rumored to be on the short list of Trump VP candidates and Fox News Digital asked him whether he “warned” Noce that she could be second lady one day.

“I didn’t even warn her that I was going to ask her to marry me,” Scott said. “I did warn her parents, however, two weeks before Christmas, that I was going to pop the question.”

Scott nodded and smiled when asked if he was “polling 100%” with his fiance.

“I’m going to win this race,” Scott said. “The good news is I get to set the date for the primary, I get to set the date for the wedding, so it’s going to be really good. The good news is the primary is going really well, and I want to thank all my constituents who voted for me. I love you, Mindy.”

