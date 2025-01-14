Senate Democratic Whip declares support for Rubio confirmation: ‘Many similar views on foreign policy’

Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., declared in a statement that he intends to vote to confirm Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., to serve as Secretary of State.

“Senator Rubio and I share many similar views on foreign policy and as a result, have worked closely together in the Senate to move forward with legislation regarding human rights around the world, the continued threat of China, and the recent sham election in Venezuela,” Durbin said in the statement.

“I believe Senator Rubio has a thorough understanding of the United States’ role on an international scale, has served with honor on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and is a good choice to lead the State Department. I plan to vote yes on his nomination when it comes before the Senate,” the Democrat lawmaker noted.

DURBIN FACES BACKLASH FOR REMARK ON TRANS INCLUSION IN WOMEN’S SPORTS

President-elect Donald Trump — who is slated to be inaugurated on Monday — announced Rubio as his pick for the cabinet post back in November.

Rubio is likely to sail through confirmation on a bipartisan basis.

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., previously called Rubio “a strong choice,” and indicated that he will support confirmation.

TRUMP NOMINATES MARCO RUBIO TO SERVE AS SECRETARY OF STATE

Rubio’s current Senate term runs through early 2029, so if he resigns to serve in the Trump administration, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will tap a replacement to represent the Sunshine State in the U.S. Senate until voters select a replacement during a 2026 special election for the seat.

The Senate Committee on Foreign Relations is scheduled to hold a nomination hearing for Rubio on Wednesday.

HERE’S WHAT HAPPENS TO SEN. RUBIO’S SEAT IF HE BECOMES SECRETARY OF STATE AND WHO COULD REPLACE HIM

Rubio has served in the U.S. Senate since early 2011.