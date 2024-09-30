Senate GOP teams up to take on Harris policy pitfalls in pre-election video series

FIRST ON FOX: Senate Republicans teamed up to lay out their closing arguments against the Biden-Harris administration and its policies in a new video series that addresses the border, the high cost of living and foreign policy.

Featuring more than 20 Republican senators, the Senate Republican conference is releasing a three-part video series with specific emphasis on Vice President Harris amid her run for the presidency on Monday. The videos will take viewers through the years of President Biden and Harris’ administration, reminding them of past blunders.

One video focuses on the southern border crisis, with Republican senators appearing on site at the border cut between footage of Harris responding to concerns over her administration’s inaction.

It notes Harris was put in charge of addressing the root causes of the border crisis and stemming the flow of migrants to the southern border by Biden as the administration’s “border czar.” However, in recent days, both members of the media and Democrats have suggested Harris was never actually tasked with managing the border crisis or in the position of border czar.

Another video serves as a reminder of the enduring global crises and conflicts that began under the Biden-Harris administration, including the disastrous U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, Russia’s attack on Ukraine and terrorist group Hamas’ attack on Israel.

High prices and Americans’ struggles to make ends meet is addressed in the third video, and the evolution of the administration’s explanations for inflation is laid out. Footage of Harris touting “Bidenomics” is featured. The administration quickly stopped mentioning Bidenomics after the phrase proved unpopular.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Senate Republican Conference Chairman John Barrasso, R-Wyo., said, “This series shows Americans a clear timeline of Kamala Harris’ failures. They will see how Harris’ tie-breaking vote led to record-high prices – 20% higher than when Harris took office. They will hear how Harris’ open-border policies led to more than 10 million illegal immigrants pouring across the border. They will see how Harris played a pivotal role in the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan that led to the death of 13 Americans.

“These videos show America is worse off today because of dangerous liberal Kamala Harris.”

The video series comes after the departure of the Senate for a month-long recess. Lawmakers won’t return until after the November election. It serves as a final argument from the Republican conference against the Biden-Harris administration’s policies and leadership while also looking to pin that record on downballot Democrats seeking election or re-election.

Republicans are favored to take the majority in the Senate, keeping all of their current seats and adding seats in West Virginia and Montana. This would put them at a 51-member majority, but there are several additional contests that are considered within reach, giving them a chance to expand on it.

