Senate Homeland Security committee to investigate Trump assassination attempt and security failure

The Senate is opening an investigation into the attempted assassination of former President Trump and the security failures that led to it.

Committee on Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs (HSGAC) Chairman Gary Peters, D-Mich., will lead the investigation after shots were fired on Saturday night at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, leaving Trump bloodied with a wound on his right ear and a spectator dead.

The committee has requested a member briefing as soon as possible, a Peters aide told Fox News Digital.

RNC’S SECRET SERVICE CLASH THRUST BACK INTO SPOTLIGHT AFTER DEADLY TRUMP RALLY SHOOTING

The chairman will be speaking on Sunday with Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Fox News Digital was told.

Also on Sunday afternoon, committee staff will get their own briefing from DHS.

According to the Peters aide, the investigation is expected to include a number of steps, including hearings.

GOP PRAYS FOR TRUMP AFTER SHOTS FIRED, FORMER PRESIDENT RUSHED OFF STAGE

News of the investigation comes after several lawmakers have called for the incident to be probed, including senators in both parties.

On Saturday night, HSGAC member Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., called for an immediate hearing, to take place before August, to demand answers from both DHS and the Secret Service on how the attempted assassination was able to occur and what steps are being taken to investigate it.

TRUMP JR. SAYS FATHER ‘IN GREAT SPIRITS’ AT HOSPITAL AFTER SHOTS FIRED DURING PA RALLY

“The assassination attempt on President Trump and murder of an innocent American demands immediate answers from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and the U.S. Secret Service. It is a miracle that President Trump is alive and well but absolutely inexcusable that the deranged would-be assassin had a direct line of sight to the former president and the leading candidate for President of the United States,” Scott said in a statement.

He added that the HSGAC “has an oversight responsibility and an obligation to the American people to demand answers from DHS and the U.S. Secret Service on how this happened and what steps are being taken to investigate this assassination attempt and make sure it never happens again.”

BIDEN BRIEFED ON TRUMP RALLY SHOOTING: ‘I’M PRAYING FOR HIM’

“Chairman Gary Peters must immediately hold a HSGAC hearing, before August 1st, with testimony from these agencies and deliver the answers that we as U.S. Senators and the American people demand and deserve from our government. The security of our Republic is being questioned and we as a nation need answers,” he added.

Vulnerable Montana Democratic Sen. Jon Tester penned a letter to Peters on Sunday, requesting that a hearing be held to investigate the shooting at Trump’s Pennsylvania rally.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“As our nation grieves and looks to unite in the face of this violence, your committee can play an important role in getting answers to how this tragedy happened,” Tester wrote in the letter to both Peters and ranking member Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.

“I appreciate the brave men and women in law enforcement, including the U.S. Secret Service, that put their own lives at risk to protect former President Trump and attendees. They do important work every day, almost exclusively out of the eye of the public,” the senator wrote. “I trust that your committee will work with them to provide oversight, accountability and piece together information so we can better understand how this event took place and what steps need to be taken to ensure something similar does not happen again.”