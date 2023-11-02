Senate Republicans grill Biden Education secretary over antisemitism on college campuses

FIRST ON FOX: Senate Republican lawmakers are demanding to know what Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is doing to protect Jewish college students against the backdrop of rising antisemitic incidents on university campuses across the country.

“Many Jewish and pro-Israel students have felt unsafe in their institutions of higher education, especially following Hamas’ attack on Israel,” Idaho Republican Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo wrote to Cardona.

They asked Cardona whether his department was aiding FBI probes and other investigations into antisemitism on college campuses, and how the department was working to ensure Jewish students were protected.

“At Cooper University in New York City, Jewish students were locked in a library during a pro-Palestinian rally. At Cornell University in Ithaca, NY, a professor said he was ‘exhilarated’ by the Hamas attack,” the senators wrote, listing off instances reported in the media in recent weeks.

“Also at Cornell, an anonymous post was shared that threatened Jews. In Washington, DC at George Washington University, campus buildings were projected with pro-Palestinian messages, which made some students on campus feel unsafe,” the senators wrote.

Risch previously wrote to Cardona in March, accusing the Biden administration of allowing “taxpayer-funded antisemitism” on college campuses. He and 14 colleagues demanded to know “to what extent” federal dollars went toward programs and events that meet the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism.

According to the Thursday letter, however, Risch never received a reply.

“While we were already concerned about antisemitism on college campuses, the events of the last month have made it clear the Department owes both the Senate and the American people answers as to whether taxpayer dollars are in anyway funding these antisemitic programs, speakers, or activities,” the letter said.

“In addition, it owes parents an explanation for how it is protecting their kids and their freedom of speech and religion.”

It comes as Israel continues to fight a bloody war against the terror group Hamas, which attacked Israeli towns and villages last month, killing 1,400 Israelis and 35 Americans. Thousands of Palestinians have also been killed.

Cardona was part of a group of Biden administration officials who met with Jewish leaders earlier this week to discuss the rise of antisemitic incidents on campuses.

The White House said after the meeting that Cardona “unequivocally denounced antisemitism and all other forms of hate” and “reaffirmed the administration’s support for Israel and the right for Israel to defend itself against terrorism.”