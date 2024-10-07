Senate Republicans mark Oct 7 attack 1 year out as Israel-Hamas war continues

FIRST ON FOX: Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, led the entire Senate GOP conference in introducing a resolution on Monday to condemn the Hamas terrorist attack against Israeli civilians exactly one year prior on Oct. 7, 2023.

The full conference-backed resolution condemns the “brutal Hamas-led terrorist attack” and supports “an outcome that ensures the forever survival of Israel” as well as “the complete denial of the ability of Hamas to reconstitute in the region, and the safe release of United States hostages from the Gaza Strip.”

“This time last year, I woke up in the Middle East to the unbearable news that Israel was under attack by Iran-backed terrorists and Americans were being killed and taken hostage,” Ernst said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

“I immediately traveled into Israel to show that our nation’s friendship is unwavering, in good times and bad. Regardless of whether I have been in Jerusalem, Washington, or Iowa, I have worked around the clock to hold the White House accountable to its ‘ironclad’ commitment, bring our hostages home, and cut off the source of terrorism in Tehran. One year since that day, as Israel remains under attack on all fronts, Senate Republicans stand united with our greatest ally in the Middle East.”

The 2023 attack perpetrated by Hamas terrorists saw about 1,200 die and hundreds be taken to Gaza as hostages.

There are roughly 100 hostages reported to still remain in Gaza, and it is believed that fewer than 70 of them are alive, according to the Associated Press.

In the lead-up to the attack’s anniversary, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security issued a public service announcement warning of hate crimes or violence: “Jewish, Muslim, or Arab institutions – including synagogues, mosques/Islamic centers, and community centers – and large public gatherings, such as memorials, vigils, or other lawful demonstrations, present attractive targets for violent attacks or for hoax threats by a variety of threat actors, including violent extremists and hate crime perpetrators,” it stated.

A new report from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), also released before the attack’s one-year anniversary, revealed that after Oct. 7, antisemitic incidents in the U.S. rose more than 200% from the year prior.

According to the ADL, there were more than 10,000 antisemitic incidents after the Hamas terrorist attack, which was more than any other year since the ADL began recording them in 1979.

The year before the Oct. 7 attack saw 3,325 incidents.

In a Hebrew message to Israeli citizens after Rosh Hashanah, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recounted the months of war on multiple fronts and touted recent military successes in taking out key Hamas and Hezbollah terrorist leaders.

“Citizens of Israel, as the New Year dawns upon us, we do not forget, and I do not forget, our 101 hostages in Gaza, to whom we are fully committed to bringing back home,” he said in a translated quote.