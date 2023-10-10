Senior Biden adviser’s group vows to protect pro-Hamas demonstrators in NYC

A group established by a senior adviser to President Biden has vowed to protect pro-Hamas demonstrators in New York City.

Ramzi Kassem, a member of Biden’s Domestic Policy Council, founded CLEAR at the City University of New York (CUNY) in 2009. CLEAR works to “create law enforcement accountability” by providing free legal aid to Muslims “targeted by local, state, or federal government agencies under the guise of national security and counterterrorism.”

Following Hamas’ deadly attacks on Israel, pro-Hamas demonstrators took to the streets in New York City. CLEAR vowed to defend the protesters if anything were to happen to them.

“New Yorkers have the right to protest for Palestinian rights,” CLEAR wrote over the weekend. “They did today, they will tomorrow, and they’ll continue on until Palestine is liberated. And we’ll make sure they’re protected.”

According to the Washington Free Beacon, which first reported on Kassem’s ties to the group, the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) hosted Sunday’s initial protest in Times Square. DSA boasts six U.S. House of Representatives members, including members of “the Squad.”

The DSA blamed Israel for the attack shortly after it transpired. “Today’s events are a direct result of Israel’s apartheid regime – a regime that receives billions in funding from the United States,” the group wrote on social media.

Police arrested three people for disorderly conduct at the Sunday protest, though it’s unclear if CLEAR has stepped in to help those individuals.

Kassem, a CUNY law professor tapped to work in the Biden administration as a senior adviser on immigration issues, is the founding director of CLEAR. The group’s “allies” include Soros’ Open Society Foundations, Black Lives Matter, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), among dozens of other left-wing organizations.

CLEAR provides representation and advice to individuals questioned by the New York Police Department, FBI, Department of Homeland Security and other law enforcement agencies. The group has served 430 clients since its founding, its website states.

New York City protests continued Monday as groups took to the streets to support Palestinians and condemn Israel for retaliatory airstrikes and military operations.

Hamas launched thousands of missiles at Israel and invaded towns along the Gaza border on Saturday, killing over 1,000 Israelis, a death toll not seen in Israel in decades, wounding thousands more, and prompting Israel to declare war against the Iran-backed group. Hamas also took hostages, including young children, Israel has said.

The number killed in the conflict has surpassed 1,600, with thousands more wounded on both sides.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment on Kassem’s group. CLEAR also did not respond to an inquiry.

