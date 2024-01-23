Sens. Tuberville and Marshall endorse Trump-backed Arizona Republican Kari Lake for Senate

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Republican Arizona Senate candidate Kari Lake picked up two more Senate GOP endorsements in her bid to defeat Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., in what’s anticipated to be one of 2024’s closely contested races.

Sens. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., and Roger Marshall, R-Kan., endorsed former President Donald Trump’s surrogate in the Arizona race in a campaign news release.

“If I learned anything from my 40 years of coaching football, it was the value of teamwork,” Tuberville said in a statement. “And if I’ve learned anything during my time in the Senate, it’s that America needs more common-sense conservatives willing to go against the grain in Washington, DC, and fight to take our freedoms back. Kari Lake is just the teammate I need beside me in the United States Senate. That’s why she has my complete endorsement.”

Lake said in a statement that she and Tuberville are “cut from the same cloth” and “share the relentless drive to save our country.”

“And he needs more America First Senators to take the field alongside him and win this country back,” she said.

KARI LAKE PICKS UP FIRST MAJOR ENDORSEMENT IN RACE TO FLIP ARIZONA SENATE SEAT RED

Marshall said in a statement that Lake is “a straight shooter who will work tirelessly to secure our border, protect our constitutional rights, rein in inflation, and support law and order.”

“For these reasons and a litany of others, I am honored to endorse her candidacy for the U.S. Senate,” he said.

In a statement, Lake said Marshall “understands, like I do, the need to help women, save babies, and empower families.”

“In the Senate, I will work with him on improving our healthcare system, championing strong agriculture policies, securing America’s border and defending our 2nd amendment. I am proud to have his endorsement to be the next U.S. Senator from Arizona,” her statement read.

The two lawmakers join the third ranking GOP senator, Republican Conference Chairman John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., who threw their support behind Lake in December.

KARI LAKE GETS ANOTHER BIG BOOST WHILE GOP INCREASINGLY SEES HER AS STANDARD-BEARER FOR MAJOR SENATE SEAT FLIP

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lake’s only major opponent in the Republican primary is Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb.

The conservative firebrand gained national attention in her 2022 gubernatorial bid in Arizona, making Trump’s voter fraud allegations a key campaign issue. Lake lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs.