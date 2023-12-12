Sens Vance, Hawley, Lee demand answers on ‘concerning’ diversity contracts at Energy Dept, NASA

Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, is demanding answers from the Department of Energy (DOE) and National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) over potential contracts with someone they called an “incendiary racial theorist.”

A letter to DOE and NASA secretaries on Tuesday, also signed by Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah and Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., argues that BWG Solutions — a diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) consulting agency — “promote[s] racial hatred and violence.”

Vance said if the agencies are clients of BWG Solutions, it is “gravely concerning.”

According to BWG CEO Janice Gassam Asare’s website, NASA and the DOE are clients of the firm along with Fortune 500 companies like Google and Amazon.

One of Gassam Asare’s books, titled “Decentering Whiteness in the Workplace: A Guide for Equity and Inclusion,” focuses on the different ways “whiteness” has seeped into the corporate workplace. In Vance’s letter, he claims Gassam Asare coined the term “white perversion.”

According to Vance’s letter, Gassam Asare has praised the 1970 Marin County Civic Center attack by members of the Black Panther Party, labeling it an “empowering” and “inspiring” example of “Slave Rebellion.” The attack ended with the killing of Judge Harold Haley by several activists.

The letter also claims Gassam Asare criticizes White people collectively for possessing the “white gaze,” enabling them to control societal norms and operations. Additionally, the letter argues, she advocates for employers to provide “micro-reparations” to Black employees, suggesting benefits such as pay raises and promotions solely based on race.

“For obvious reasons, our government should have nothing to do with either Janice Gassam Asare or her consulting business,” Vance wrote. “Her retention by a federal agency might even run afoul of federal civil rights law, which holds that workplace ‘diversity’ and ‘harassment’ training can give rise to a hostile work environment.”

By Jan. 12, the senators are seeking information from DOE and NASA regarding payments or contracts with Gassam Asare or BWG Business Solutions.

Specifically, lawmakers want details about any services provided, confirmation or denial of Gassam Asare’s claims of being a client of the DOE and NASA, whether these services were reported to Congress and steps taken to verify the absence of any business relationship.

The letter also asks for an explanation of how any trainings offered by Gassam Asare or her organization comply with federal law which prohibits the use of federal funds for trainings likely to “induce high levels of emotional response or psychological stress in some participants.”

Vance has been doubling down on his tirade against DEI initiatives in American institutions. Last week, he also published on social media an open letter to the incoming president of Ohio State University, urging the new administrator to abandon “diversity, equity and inclusion” mandates.

Vance, an alumnus of Ohio State, accused the school of using racial justice rhetoric to mask “racial hatred” in its hiring of personnel and curricula.

Fox News has reached out to Gassam Asare, the DOE and NASA for comment.

Fox News’ Timothy H.J. Nerozzi contributed to this report.