Several senior House Republicans still silent on Trump 2024 amid growing pressure for party unity

Former President Trump’s decisive victory in the New Hampshire primary this week spurred several new endorsements from lawmakers on Capitol Hill who have so far been silent on the race.

Among the most notable pivots was House Freedom Caucus Chair Bob Good, R-Va., who endorsed Trump over the weekend minutes after his preferred candidate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, dropped out of the race.

As of Thursday afternoon, Trump has more than 120 House Republican endorsements – the majority of the House GOP Conference and far outpacing former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley’s one backer.

Fox News Digital took a look at some of the senior House Republicans who have yet to weigh in despite mounting calls to unify behind the former president.

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky.

Comer has not weighed in on the 2024 presidential primary publicly so far. It’s worth noting his hands have been full on Capitol Hill leading an impeachment inquiry into Trump’s rival, President Biden.

Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Ways and Means Chair Jason Smith, R-Mo., who are also leading the inquiry, have both endorsed Trump.

Fox News Digital reached out to Comer’s office but did not immediately hear back.

Problem Solvers Caucus co-Chair Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa.

Fitzpatrick, a more moderate member from a Pennsylvania swing district, also hasn’t picked a side in the 2024 primary.

When Trump was indicted in June over his handling of classified documents, Fitzpatrick was one of the few Republicans who did not rush to his defense. The former FBI agent urged people to respect the legal process and not rush to judgment.

“No one is above the law or beyond prosecution,” he said. “No one should be targeted for prosecution merely because of their status, position or affiliation.”

Fitzpatrick’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash.

McMorris Rodgers is seen as one of House Speaker Mike Johnson’s closest allies on Capitol Hill, but unlike Johnson, R-La., she has yet to weigh in on the 2024 presidential primary race. Johnson endorsed Trump late last year.

In December 2019, she was named a state honorary co-chair for Trump’s reelection bid, according to the Spokesman-Review newspaper.

She made clear there was some distance between them after the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot, reportedly telling constituents in August 2023 that efforts to overturn Trump’s 2020 loss that day were “un-American.”

But she reportedly said, “I also believe that Donald Trump, or any American, deserves due process.”

Fox News Digital reached out to McMorris Rodgers’ campaign for comment.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas

Roy went into the 2024 presidential primary cycle as one of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ most enthusiastic supporters. But unlike Freedom Caucus Chair Good, Roy has not stepped behind Trump so far in the two-candidate race.

Trump threatened to recruit a primary challenger against Roy, who is popular in his district and running unopposed, for his support of Trump’s former rival.

Roy said on CNN in late December, “I was just at multiple events with Ron DeSantis, where he’s shaking their hands and looking them in the eye while Donald Trump hangs out in his basement in Florida, afraid to actually debate.”

He said on “Fox Across America” on Thursday that Trump is “likely going to be the nominee” and called on him to “stand up in defense of the hardworking American family getting steamrolled by corporate America and by Republicans too weak-kneed to fight for them.”

Roy’s office pointed to his earlier comments when reached by Fox News Digital on Thursday afternoon.

GOP Conference Vice Chair Blake Moore, R-Utah

Moore stepped into House leadership after a crowded race for a position left by Johnson when he took the gavel in October.

He’s rarely spoken out about Republican Party politics in the 2024 presidential primary, preferring to keep election discussions focused on the House of Representatives.

With his recent leadership role, Moore is also the highest-ranking House Republican to have voted in favor of a Sept. 11-style bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Fox News Digital tried to contact his campaign but did not immediately hear back.

Fox News Digital also reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.