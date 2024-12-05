Sexual misconduct at Veterans Affairs facility is ‘disturbing and disgusting,’ House committee chairman says

Investigative documents shared with a congressional committee revealed “disturbing and disgusting” sexual relationships and misconduct among workers at a Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) facility in Tennessee, the committee chairman said Wednesday.

Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill., chairman of the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, has been looking into allegations of sexual harassment, sexual assault and inappropriate interpersonal relationships at the Mountain Home VA Medical Center in Tennessee since the allegations surfaced in July.

On Wednesday, the VA shared certain documents from its investigation with the committee that showed sexual misconduct did occur on VA property in Mountain Home.

“The sexual misconduct, harassment, and inappropriate interpersonal relationships that were allowed to persist at the Mountain Home VA facility are disturbing and disgusting,” Bost said in a statement on Wednesday. “If these allegations are verified, without question, these men and women have no business serving veterans in East Tennessee, and this should have never happened.”

VETERANS’ PTSD SYMPTOMS COULD IMPROVE WITH HYPERBARIC OXYGEN THERAPY, STUDY SHOWS

Concerns about sexual misconduct among staff at the facility were first raised in July, and later confirmed by whistleblowers, according to the committee. Since July, Bost has sent three letters to VA Secretary Denis McDonough inquiring about the allegations of “a serious culture problem” and requesting an investigation.

The VA told Fox News Digital in a statement that the department has “zero tolerance” for sexual misconduct, and the “employees involved in any wrongdoing are no longer with the VA.”

“As soon as allegations of misconduct at this facility were uncovered, VA reported the matter to the proper authorities, began our own investigation, and informed Congress,” a VA spokesperson said. “We continue to fully cooperate with all proper authorities in this matter, and we hold our employees accountable to the highest standards of care and respect. Whenever employees fail to live up to those standards, we take immediate action – as we have done in this case.”

TRUMP NOMINATES FORMER REP. DOUG COLLINS FOR SECRETARY OF VETERANS AFFAIRS

The committee on Wednesday said that though the VA’s investigation remains ongoing, to their knowledge, the senior leadership at Mountain Home, who were aware of the “sexually explicit activity,” were still employed by the VA.

Fox News reached out to the VA Mountain Home health care facility but has not yet received a response.

Bost said he’s committed to finding those ultimately responsible for allowing the behavior to occur at the facility and holding all those involved accountable.

“As we continue to get more information from the Department on why this behavior was allowed, who committed these actions, whether those involved are still collecting a taxpayer-funded paycheck from VA, and who is ultimately responsible, I will continue to fight tooth and nail to urge the Biden administration to hold everyone involved accountable,” Bost said.