‘Shameful’: AOC blasts Biden admin for blocking UN Gaza cease-fire resolution

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is criticizing the Biden administration after the U.S. vetoed a United Nations resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza.

The progressive “Squad” member wrote, “Shameful” above an X post showing the U.S. as the lone “no” vote against the resolution last week.

“The Biden [administration] can no longer reconcile their professed concern for Palestinians and human rights while also single-handedly vetoing the UN’s call for ceasefire and sidestepping the entire US Congress to unconditionally back the indiscriminate bombing of Gaza,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote.

MIT, HARVARD FACE MOUNTING PRESSURE ON ‘CHOICE TO DEFEND TERRORIST SYMPATHIZERS’ AFTER UPENN PRESIDENT RESIGNS

Asked for a response to the congresswoman’s comments, a U.S. official told Fox News Digital on Monday, “Despite a rushed process and lack of consultation by the resolution’s authors, the United States engaged in good faith on the resolution. Nearly all of our recommendations were ignored.”

Thirteen countries voted in favor of demanding an immediate cease-fire and a release of all hostages in the conflict between Israel and Hamas on Friday. The U.S. voted against it, and the U.K. abstained.

Robert Wood, the U.S. deputy ambassador to the U.N., maintained the U.S. wanted to see peace between Israelis and Palestinians but was critical of how the resolution would go about it.

HOUSE REPS ANNOUNCE INVESTIGATION INTO HARVARD, MIT, UPENN AFTER ‘MORALLY BANKRUPT’ TESTIMONY ON ANTISEMITISM

“It would simply leave Hamas in place, able to regroup and repeat what it did on Oct. 7. Colleagues, a senior Hamas official recently stated the group intends to repeat the vile acts of Oct. 7, quote, again and again and again, unquote. And yet this resolution essentially says Israel should just tolerate this, that it should allow this terror to go unchecked,” Wood said on Friday. “Although the United States strongly supports a durable peace in which both Israelis and Palestinians can live in peace and security, we do not support this resolution’s call for an unsustainable cease-fire that will only plant the seeds for the next war.”

Hamas terrorists invaded southern Israel on Oct. 7, killing more than 1,200 people – mainly innocent civilians.

JAYAPAL LIT UP BY WOMEN’S GROUPS FOR ‘REVOLTING’ REMARKS ON HAMAS RAPES: ‘IT IS CHILLING’

Israel has responded with force, bombarding Gaza with rocket fire and sending in ground troops. The Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry has said about 18,000 Palestinians have been killed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Israel’s retaliatory efforts have been a wedge between progressive U.S. Democrats and more traditional liberals who view the relationship between Tel Aviv and Washington as critical.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., an ally of Ocasio-Cortez, was censured along bipartisan lines last month for her anti-Israel comments.