Size of Republican House majority to be decided by 7 remaining uncalled races

More than a week after Election Day, the final outcome of the 2024 election is still yet to be decided as seven House races remain uncalled.

Republican Donald Trump won the presidency again and the GOP will have the Senate majority. The GOP is projected to maintain a majority in the House of Representatives, but the size of that majority will be unclear until all the votes are counted.

The balance of power currently sits at 218 seats for Republicans, and 210 for the Democrats.

California‘s 9th Congressional District was the latest race to be called early Friday evening, when Democrat Josh Harder was projected by the Associated Press to win re-election over Republican challenger Kevin Lincoln.

On Thursday, in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, Democrat Janelle Bynum was projected to oust Republican incumbent Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer.

Several of the yet-to-be-decided House races are in California, which as of Tuesday had only counted about three-quarters of its votes statewide. The California secretary of state issued a plea for patience on Thursday, announcing that the results will be certified on Dec. 13.

Here’s where things stand with the uncalled House races:

Democratic incumbent Rep. Mary Sattler Peltola is in a tight race in Alaska’s at-large congressional district, where she is trailing Republican entrepreneur Nick Begich.

As of Friday morning, Begich holds more than a 3-point lead at 49% of the vote compared to Peltola’s 45.9%. The vote count sits at 145,754 to 136,319, with roughly 94% of the vote counted.

Republican Rep. John Duarte is leading former Democratic state assembly member Adam Gray in California’s 13th Congressional District, but the highly contested race remains uncalled as of Friday.

Roughly 84% of the vote has been counted, and Duarte holds a 50.5% to 49.5% lead. The pair is separated by just under 1,764 votes.

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Jim Costa leads his Republican challenger, Michael Maher, in a 51.5% to 48.5% race as of Friday morning.

So far, 83.6% of the vote has been counted, and Costa’s lead is fewer than 5,000 votes.

Incumbent Republican Rep. Michelle Steel leads her Democratic challenger Derek Tran by a few hundred votes as of Thursday morning. A little more than 93% of the votes have been counted, and Steel’s lead has shrunk to 236 votes.

Republican incumbent Rep. Mariannet Miller-Meeks holds a less than 1% lead over challenger Christina Bohannan with 99% of the vote counted. Miller-Meeks’ lead sits at just under 1,000 votes.

Bohannan has requested a recount in her bid to unseat Miller-Meeks. The Associated Press has not yet called the race because the margin was close enough that it could prompt a recount. Miller-Meeks has declared victory and said she was confident in her lead.

Democratic incumbent Jared Golden holds a razor-thin lead over Republican challenger Austin Theriault as of Thursday morning.

With 98% of the votes counted, Golden’s lead sits at less than 800 votes, according to the Associated Press. The official tally from the Maine Secretary of State’s Office shows the difference is 2,159 votes, with Golden ahead.

Secretary of State Shenna Bellows expect the results to be finalized on Friday, WABI 5 reported.

“So, in 2024, Maine saw higher voter turnout than ever before, that’s really exciting. I think Mainers were really engaged. We saw high turnout in our smallest towns because you have approximately 12,000 voters who picked someone or something or nothing, but an alternative to Golden or Theriault, that mathematically could overturn the election night result of Golden being in the lead,” said Bellows.

Democratic incumbent Marcy Kaptur leads her Republican challenger, Derek Merrin, by less than 1 point with 99% of the votes counted. Kaptur’s lead sits at just over 1,000 votes as of Tuesday.

Races with a margin of 0.5% or less trigger an automatic recount in Ohio.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.