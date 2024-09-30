Social media critics rip Walz for celebrating Minnesota football rival, remind him he was booed: ‘No loyalty’

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz attended the Michigan-Minnesota game on Saturday, and was subsequently slammed on social media for a post celebrating his home state’s rival hours after he was booed by college football fans.

“I’ll always be a Minnesota guy. But after meeting some great people at the Big House, I must admit – Michiganders know how to host a good game day,” Walz posted to his X account following the game.

Walz’s appearance at the game was underscored by a viral social media video showing college football fans booing his motorcade on Saturday as it made its way to the stadium.

“VP Candidate Tim Walz p—ed off Michigan fans,” a TikTok user captioned the video that has racked up more than 1.5 million views on TikTok alone.

NOT MINNESOTA NICE: GOP CONGRESSMAN PLAYING TIM WALZ IN DEBATE PREP WITH JD VANCE ARGUES HE’S AN ‘EMPTY SUIT’

Michigan fans were seen booing, shouting “Tampon Tim” and “Get out of here” at the Minnesota governor. The fans allegedly began booing due to Walz’s security detail keeping fans in the rain for 30 minutes as he made his way through security, the New York Post reported.

EXPERTS PREVIEW VANCE-WALZ DEBATE, SAY USUALLY ‘FORGETTABLE’ VP BOUT ‘MIGHT BE DIFFERENT’ THIS TIME

Following Walz posting about his visit to the “Big House” and lauding his state’s rival, critics ripped him for not being loyal to his home state’s team and reminded him that he was booed while making his way to the game.

WHICH PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE HOLDS THE EDGE ON THE ECONOMY?

The University of Michigan notched a 27-24 victory over its Minnesota rival in the Little Brown Jug game on Saturday. The Democratic vice presidential candidate also attended a Michigan tailgate ahead of the game, the New York Post reported.

WALZ ROASTED AFTER DECLARING ‘WE CAN’T AFFORD FOUR MORE YEARS OF THIS’ AT RALLY

“A little rain can’t keep us from the big Michigan-Minnesota game! And it’s not gonna stop these students from making sure that everyone on their campus is registered to vote,” Walz posted on X ahead of the game, flanked by supporters.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Walz has been preparing for his debate against Republican challenger Vance on Tuesday. The Saturday game is anticipated as his last high-profile public appearance ahead of the debate.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.