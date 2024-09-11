Social media erupts over ‘repulsive’ Trump-Harris presidential debate: ‘Phony and rehearsed’

Reactions from conservatives and liberals came pouring in on social media following the conclusion of the first presidential debate between VP Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump.

“Tonight’s debate was a clear contrast between Donald Trump, who advanced policies that will address America’s biggest concerns, and Kamala Harris, who had nothing but cliched talking points,” Alfredo Ortiz, Job Creators Network President, said in a statement.

“Kamala ducked and dodged from her failed liberal record, flip-flopping on countless important issues. Kamala can run from her record but can’t hide from its results. She showed herself as a policy phony who will do whatever it takes to get elected and gain power. She was clearly out of her league. By contrast, Trump showed himself to be a true leader, clearly explaining the policies needed to reinvigorate Main Street and the economy. In short, he was presidential, she was not.”

Many on social media criticized the performance of the ABC moderators.

“My debate score: trump – 3 moderators – 9 harris – N/A,” Fox News host Greg Gutfeld posted on X.

“ABC should be ASHAMED of themselves,” former Trump press secretary and Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany posted on X. “1. Where was the question for Kamala about casting the tie breaking vote for inflation (American Rescue Plan etc.)? 2. Where was the question for Kamala about wanting taxpayer-funded gender transition surgeries for illegal immigrants? 3. Where was the question about Tim Walz allowing babies born alive after abortion to die in Minnesota and then removing reporting requirements NONE – they only prepped TRUMP FACT CHECKS!”

“They are not moderators they are agitators,” political commentator Mehek Cooke posted on X.

“My debate analysis won’t make anyone happy,” conservative commentator Matt Walsh posted on X. “I think Kamala was weak and nervous, especially early. She came off as phony and rehearsed the rest of the way. But Trump missed a lot of opportunities to land a blow, rambled too much, and took the bait repeatedly throughout. I don’t think this debate moves the needle much for either candidate.”

“Tonight’s debate wasn’t Harris versus Trump, it was Old Kamala versus New Kamala. Despite an attempt to rewrite history on her support for the most fringe radical policies on everything from the border and immigration, fracking and energy, Bidenomics, and our fundamental government principles, it’s clear she still refuses to be honest with the country about where she stands,” Sentinel Action Fund President Jessica Anderson said in a statement.

“Trump did not win the debate but I think he won the election with an assist to ABC because it was so in the tank for Harris that it was repulsive,” conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt posted on X. “Voters did see Harris dodge every question that was even slightly difficult and tried to erase her record and Biden’s. Voters expected accountability on the economy, inflation and border but got an ABC buffet of lefty agenda journalism that will not cover for the failures of the past three and a half years. Democrats think they won the debate and the election. It is 2016 all over again.”

Others on social media expressed the belief that Harris won the debate.

“Biden gave one of the worst debate performances in history,” journalist John Ralston posted on X. “Trump: Hold my beer.”

“Trump’s self-image…his political calling card is strength,” former Obama senior adviser David Axelrod posted on X. “He was on defense that entire first hour. KamalaHarris pushed all his hot buttons, and he unraveled.”

“Look,” journalist Chris Cillizza posted on X. “Kamala Harris won the debate. Pretty easily.”

In a statement, the Harris campaign wrote that Trump was “incoherent” and “angry” in the debate.

“Tonight, Vice President Harris commanded the stage on every single issue that matters to the American people,” the campaign said. “Americans saw exactly what kind of President Kamala Harris will be: one who offers a New Way Forward for the country, who will be a president for all Americans, and who will turn the page once and for all on the darkness and division of Donald Trump. And she reminded the American people that she is the only candidate in this race ready to serve as our next Commander-in-Chief.”

The Trump campaign declared victory in their debate statement.

“President Trump delivered a masterful debate performance tonight, prosecuting Kamala Harris’ abysmal record of failure that has hurt Americans for the last 4 years,” the campaign said.

“We saw President Trump lay out his bold vision of America and how he would continue to build upon the successes of his first term by supercharging the economy, securing the border, and stopping crime from ravaging communities across the country. Conversely, Kamala’s vision of America was a dark reminder of the oppressive, big government policies of Joe Biden that she wants to continue. High inflation, a porous border that allows criminals and terrorists to flood across, and being soft on crime— that is what Kamala represents.”