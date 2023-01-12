FOX Political News 

South Carolina Republican Congressman introduces resolution to place Zelenskyy bust in US Capitol

A South Carolina Republican Congressman is introducing a resolution that could, if passed, place a bust of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the U.S. Capitol.

The resolution was introduced by Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., on Monday and would direct the Fine Arts Board to obtain a bust of Zelenskyy “for display in the House of Representatives wing of the United States Capitol.”

“Resolved, That the House of Representatives directs the Fine Arts Board to obtain a bust of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, for display in a suitable, permanent location in the House of Representatives wing of the United States Capitol,” the resolution states.

The resolution doesn’t have any cosponsors, but it already has opposition from a Republican.

TEXAS DEMOCRAT DENIES ‘ABSURD’ ALLEGATIONS THE BORDER WAS ‘SANITIZED’ FOR BIDEN: ‘NOT IN OUR BEST INTEREST’

In this photo released by Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy leads a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Ukraine’s president says his country is submitting an “accelerated” application to join the NATO military alliance. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
(Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

“There is now a House resolution that seeks to put a display of Zelenskyy’s head in the US Capitol. Was the $100+ billion to Ukraine not enough?,” Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., said in a Tweet.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC) speaks as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies before the House Committee On Foreign Affairs March 10, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.
(Photo by Ting Shen-Pool/Getty Images)

A spokesperson for Wilson didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

 