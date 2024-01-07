Speaker Johnson accuses Mayorkas of ‘intentionally’ creating border crisis: ‘There must be accountability’

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., accused Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of “intentionally” enacting policies that led to the border crisis on Sunday.

Johnson made the statement in a lengthy interview on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” telling host Margaret Brennan that there must be “accountability.” Johnson led a delegation of GOP lawmakers to visit the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas last week. He and his fellow Republicans have vowed to pursue impeachment against Mayorkas in the coming weeks.

Johnson listed the crises going on at the southern border, from massive crossings of single adult males to the sex trafficking of women and children.

“Anyone with a conscience who came down to see this would demand that it stop,” Johnson said.

“But these are very, very real and immediate issues, what you’re talking about,” Brennan said. “It is a crisis, so don’t you need the help of the Homeland Security secretary instead of trying to impeach him?”

Johnson laughed, responding, “We’ve been asking Secretary Mayorkas to do his job since he gained office, and he’s done exactly the opposite. He’s testified untruthfully before Congress repeatedly.”

“But why focus the congressional resources on going ahead with an impeachment when they could be dealing with the actual issues here on the ground?” Brennan asked.

Johnson responded that the Homeland Security Committee has “methodically” investigated the border crisis and found that Mayorkas should be held accountable.

“I believe Secretary Mayorkas is an abject failure, but it’s not because of incompetence,” Johnson said. “I believe he has done this intentionally. I think these are intentional policy decisions that he has made, and I think there must be accountability for that.”

Fox News Digital reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment, but they did not immediately respond.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection tracked a surge of roughly 240,000 monthly illegal alien encounters per month at the border in late 2023.