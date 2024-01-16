Speaker Johnson praises Trump for ‘decisive’ Iowa caucus victory; Mitch McConnell silent

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The top two Republicans in Congress had two very different approaches to former President Donald Trump’s commanding victory in the Iowa caucuses on Monday night.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., praised the ex-president and said he was key to the GOP winning back the Senate, White House and retaining the House in November.

On the other side of the U.S. Capitol, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is not expected to release a statement, having been silent for most of the 2024 Republican presidential primary so far.

“Congratulations to President Donald Trump for a resounding victory in Iowa! Today, Republican voters turned out amid harsh conditions and showed their resolve to bring an end to the failed economic and open border policies of President Biden,” Johnson’s statement said. “We appreciate every candidate, volunteer, and voter who braved the elements and participated in the great caucus tradition.”

“Tonight’s vote was an endorsement of President Trump’s extraordinary record and his ongoing vision to fix our economy, secure our border, and defend the freedoms and values that make America great.”

Trump swept the Iowa caucues with more than 50% of the vote despite spending less time campaigning in the state than his primary opponents. Johnson suggested Monday night that it was time for the GOP to unite around Trump after his “decisive” victory.

“With President Trump in the White House and with Republican Congressional majorities, we will work together to build the wall and end the Biden Border Crisis for good, curb inflation and restore our booming economy, rebuild our military, secure our elections, and create prosperity that will last for generations,” Johnson said.

“His decisive and historic victory tonight should move our Party closer to uniting so we can achieve the ultimate victory in November.”

Earlier this month, Trump scored the endorsement of House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., sending him into the Iowa caucuses with the backing of all the senior House GOP leadership. Johnson had endorsed Trump in November.

It’s a stark contrast with their colleagues in the Senate, where the top two Republicans – McConnell and Senate Minority Whip John Thune, R-S.D. – have stayed largely out of the race.

However, Trump has been endorsed by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., the No. 3 Senate Republican, as well as Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., the head of the Senate GOP’s campaign arm.

Fox News Digital has reached out to McConnell’s office for comment.