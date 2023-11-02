Speaker Mike Johnson reveals next legislative priorities on GOP agenda, including border security

House Republicans, after having elected a new Speaker, are looking to move forward with a new legislative agenda, which includes funding for Israel, the U.S.-Mexico border and Ukraine.

Speaker Mike Johnson, who was elected Speaker just a week ago, told Republican Senators Wednesday that his members will hold a vote on a funding package that pairs U.S. border security with fresh Ukraine aid. The package will come up for a vote as soon as lawmakers pass the $14.5 billion Israel aid package.

The emergency funds for Israel requires that the $14.5 billion be offset with spending cuts to the Internal Revenue Service funds that President Biden and congressional Democrats secured last year.

The bills could come to the floor for a vote as early as this week.

Looking ahead, Johnson said the House intends to pass a stopgap bill to fund the government into next year to avoid a federal shutdown on Nov. 17 when current funding runs out. He also said he spoke privately with GOP senators to outline the agenda and start gaining support across the Capitol.

“We’re going to deliver for the people and get it done,” Johnson said during a live episode of “Hannity!” which was hosted at the Capitol.

During the meeting with Senators, Johnson argued Ukraine needs U.S. aid as it battles Russia, but rejected President Biden’s nearly $106 billion supplemental funding proposal.

Sens. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, and Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., both of whom oppose more aid to Ukraine, confirmed the “next order of business” after the Israel package would be the Ukraine-U.S. border package.

They also said fellow Republicans wished the new speaker well.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla. said his impression of Johnson was that he wants to fund the government responsibly.

“We want to make sure that we want Ukraine to win, but we’ve got to do all these things in a responsible manner and in the right process,” he said.

Senate Democrats, however, are expected to reject a standalone proposal supporting Israel, as the country continues its war with Hamas in Gaza.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday that an Israel-only approach was dead on arrival in the Senate.

The Republican-led effort in the House also comes as Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is working to pair Israel and Ukraine aid together, while tying aid to Taiwan and funding for U.S. border security.

McConnell had also made clear that Democrats “will have to accept” no Ukraine funding will pass without serious U.S.-Mexico border security measures included in the package.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.