Special counsel Jack Smith proposes ‘narrowly tailored’ gag order on President Trump

Special counsel Jack Smith have requested a federal judge in Washington, D.C. to impose a “narrowly tailored” order restricting former President Donald Trump from making public statements that could “present a serious and substantial danger of material prejudicing this case.”

In a filing, Smith’s office accused Trump of engaging in a sweeping campaign of disinformation and harassment intended to intimidate prosecutors and undermine public confidence in the judicial system during his prosecution.

“In service of his criminal conspiracies, through false public statements, the defendant sought to erode public faith in the administration of the election and intimidate individuals who refuted his lies,” the filing said.

“The defendant is now attempting to do the same thing in this criminal case — to undermine confidence in the criminal justice system and prejudice the jury pool through disparaging and inflammatory attacks on the citizens of this District, the Court, prosecutors, and prospective witnesses,” the filing said.

If approved by Judge Tanya Chutkan, the “well-defined restriction” would prohibit Trump from making statements regarding the identity, testimony, or credibility of prospective witnesses.

Trump has pleaded “not guilty” in federal courts to all four federal charges stemming from Smith’s investigation into 2020 election interference and the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

The 2024 GOP front-runner is charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.