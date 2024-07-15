FOX Political News 

Special counsel Jack Smith to appeal Trump classified documents case

Join Fox News for access to this content

You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading.

By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Please enter a valid email address.

By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

Having trouble? Click here.

Following U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon’s decision to dismiss the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump, Special counsel Jack Smith said he intends to file an appeal. 

“The dismissal of the case deviates from the uniform conclusion of all previous courts to have considered the issue that the Attorney General is statutorily authorized to appoint a Special Counsel. The Justice Department has authorized the Special Counsel to appeal the court’s order,” Peter Carr, Public Information Jack Smith’s office told Fox News Digital. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cannon dismissed the case against former President Trump for the handling of classified documents, and some legal experts are calling it a “strongly reasoned” opinion that eliminates the “greatest legal threat” to Trump.

On Monday, Cannon issued a 93-page opinion dismissing the case on the grounds that the appointment of Special counsel Jack Smith to oversee the case was unconstitutional. 

This is a developing story. 

 