Special Counsel Robert Hur to testify publicly at House hearing on Biden classified records probe

Special Counsel Robert Hur is expected to testify in a public hearing before the House Judiciary Committee next month, Fox News Digital has learned.

A source with direct knowledge told Fox News Digital Hur will testify on March 12 in a public hearing on his findings following months of investigating President Biden’s improper handling of classified records.

Hur, who released his report to the public last week after months of investigating, did not recommend criminal charges against Biden for mishandling and retaining classified documents and stated that he wouldn’t bring charges against Biden even if he were not in the Oval Office.

Those records included classified documents about military and foreign policy in Afghanistan and other countries, among other records related to national security and foreign policy, which Hur said implicated “sensitive intelligence sources and methods.”

Hur did not recommend any charges against the president but did describe him as a “sympathetic, well-meaning elderly man with a poor memory” — a description that has raised significant concerns for Biden’s 2024 re-election campaign.

Biden has blasted Hur since the release of his report last week, saying his “memory is fine” and that he is the “most qualified person in this country to be president.”

During his address, Biden also fired back at Hur for suggesting he did not remember when his son Beau died.

“How dare he raise that?” Biden said last week. “Frankly, when I was asked a question, I thought to myself, what’s that any of your damn business?”

“Let me tell you something… I swear, since the day he died, every single day…I wear the rosary he got from Our Lady—” Biden stopped, seemingly forgetting where the rosary was from.

In his report, Hur wrote: “He did not remember, even within several years, when his son Beau died.”

But two well-placed sources familiar with the investigation said it was Biden who brought up Beau’s death in the interview — not the special counsel.

Meanwhile, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio; House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky.; and House Ways & Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith, R-Mo., are demanding the Justice Department turn over the transcript and any recordings of Biden’s interview.

The three committee leaders are leading the impeachment inquiry against Biden.

Comer had asked Hur if any of the classified records that Biden held were related to the countries with which his family allegedly conducted business.

Comer told Fox News Digital last week that he wants “unfettered access to these documents to determine if President Biden’s retention of sensitive materials were used to help the Bidens’ influence peddling.”

Jordan, Comer and Smith are concerned that “Biden may have retained sensitive documents related to specific countries involving his family’s foreign business dealings.”

They demanded the materials by Monday.