‘Squad’ member Rashida Tlaib calls Biden ‘enabler’ of genocide at conference linked to terrorist group, CCP

“Squad” member Rep. Rashida Tlaib on Sunday blasted President Biden’s handling of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, deriding him as an “enabler” of genocide while speaking at an event attended by at least one member of a designated terrorist organization and funded by an asset of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The event, the People’s Conference for Palestine was held over the weekend in Detroit, and featured, among other speakers, Wisam Rafeedie, an activist with ties to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), which the U.S. has designated a foreign terrorist organization.

The conference was organized by a left-wing activist group called The People’s Forum, which has played a role in organizing several anti-Israel protests since Hamas’ attack on Oct. 7, when the terror group’s members killed at least 1,200 Israelis and took over 200 hostages from Southern Israel into Gaza.

The People’s Forum is part of several organizations that make up the “Singham Network” a global web of nonprofits, fiscal sponsors and alternative news sources tied to Neville Roy Singham, an American-born multimillionaire tech mogul based in Shanghai, who has been described as a “conduit” for CCP geopolitical influence.

Singham’s ties to the CCP were highlighted in a report from the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI) earlier this month.

In her speech, Tlaib accused President Biden of doing the bidding of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who she called a “murderous war criminal.”

“President Biden says what’s happening [in Gaza] is not a genocide. Where is your red line, President Biden? This is not even consistent with his own views on international law in the past where he’d sit there and said [Russian President Vladimir] Putin must be held accountable at the International Criminal Court.”

Tlaib slammed the president and her Democratic colleagues for their condemnation of anti-Israel campus protesters, who disrupted operations for week to protest their school’s ties to Israel.

“It is disgraceful that the Biden administration and my colleagues in Congress continue to smear them for protesting to save lives no matter faith or ethnicity. It is cowardly. But we’re not gonna forget in November, are we?” she declared.

Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., said Tlaib “should be removed from Congress.

“Associating with and speaking before groups that are funded by US designated terrorist organizations is disqualifying,” Lawler posted on X.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Tlaib’s office for comment but did not hear back before publication.