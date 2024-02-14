State attorney general officially calls on Kamala Harris to invoke 25th Amendment, remove Biden from office

FIRST ON FOX: Republican West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is officially calling on Vice President Harris to invoke the 25th Amendment and seek to remove President Biden from office.

In a Tuesday letter to Harris, Morrisey cites the release of Special Counsel Robert Hur’s report last week, which detailed numerous memory lapses by Biden, and other frequent gaffes that Biden has committed during his time in office as reasons for such drastic constitutional action to be taken.

“For too long, Americans have had to stand by and watch as their President has experienced a profound cognitive decline. Over the last few months alone, President Biden has mixed up world leaders and political figures, strained to address basic issues in public speeches, and wandered out of events in a disoriented state,” Morrisey wrote in the letter.

MEET 5 DEMOCRATS WHO HAVE BEEN FLOATED AS POSSIBLE BIDEN REPLACEMENTS

“These serious mental missteps have equally serious consequences,” he added before detailing multiple instances in which Biden’s advanced age and apparent cognitive decline appeared to surface in his interactions with foreign leaders.

Those gaffes included when Biden appeared to fall asleep during the COP26 climate change conference in 2021, and when he was forced to clarify the U.S.’s “One China” policy after committing to defend Taiwan militarily should it be attacked.

“I am writing to urge you to invoke your powers under Section 4 of the Twenty-Fifth Amendment and declare that President Biden is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office,” Morrisey added.

GOP SENATOR FUMES OVER BIDEN ADMIN PROVIDING VETERAN MEDICAL RESOURCES TO ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

Fox News Digital has reached out to the White House and Harris’ office for comment.

Hur’s damaging report, stemming from the investigation into Biden’s mishandling of classified documents, said the president would face no charges partly because his defense would possibly be that “Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The report cited examples when investigators said the president’s memory lapsed, including when his older son, Beau, died, and caused a heightened concern among Democrats who previously backed the president despite Republican attacks on his ability to serve.

Other elected officials have also called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked after the release of the Hur report, including Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-N.Y., and Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa.