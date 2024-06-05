State Auditor Troy Downing wins GOP primary for Montana seat held by Rep. Matt Rosendale

State Auditor Troy Downing has won the Republican primary race for Montana’s 2nd Congressional District, a seat currently held by Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., who is not seeking re-election.

Rosendale has held the seat for several terms, launching a long anticipated Senate bid in February before dropping out just one week later.

Weeks after jumping out of the Senate race, the Republican announced he would not seek re-election – leaving the GOP seat open.

Downing, the state’s auditor, faced a large pool of GOP opposition, including a former congressman, Denny Rehberg.

Former President Trump endorsed Downing on Monday, just one day before Tuesday’s primary.

“Troy Downing is running to represent the fantastic people of Montana’s 2nd Congressional District. As Montana’s very popular State Auditor, Troy is a Combat Veteran and successful entrepreneur who knows how to create jobs, protect our Military, and represent Montana values in Congress,” Trump posted on his Truth Social account.

“Troy will fight to Lower Inflation, Secure our Border, Champion American Energy Independence, and Defend our always under siege Second Amendment. Troy Downing has my Complete and Total Endorsement!”