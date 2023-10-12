State Department explores options to get US citizens out of Israel warzone

The U.S. State Department said Wednesday it was exploring options to help Americans who want to leave Israel get to nearby countries.

In a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, State Department officials tell U.S. citizens who want to leave Israel that commercial flights are available, though they may not fly directly to the U.S.

“We are also exploring contract options to facilitate U.S. citizen travel to nearby countries and will provide updates to U.S. citizens who have registered via our online form,” the post reads, directing readers to a crisis intake form.

The form gives U.S. citizens and eligible family members the opportunity to request assistance during the crisis in Israel.

The post comes a day after members of Congress urged Secretary of State Antony Blinken to do everything possible to evacuate Americans out of Israel.

Included in the request to Blinken was a push to charter flights out of Israel, as airlines have canceled most flights out of Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel.

“Given the rapidly escalating situation as Israel launches a counteroffensive, it is imperative that you use all tools at your disposal to return all U.S. nationals in Israel home who wish to do so,” the letter, which was signed by 146 members of Congress, reads.

On Saturday, Hamas launched the biggest attack in Israel in over 50 years, killing nearly 1,600 people and wounding thousands more with a barrage of rockets.

Hamas-led terrorists poured over the Israel-Gaza border as residents slept, then dragged people into the streets, took hostages, and beheaded and killed others.

“As the number of casualties continue to rise, our constituents who remain in Israel fear for their lives,” the letter to Blinken reads. “We ask that you consider charter flights and military options for evacuation, simultaneously. At this harrowing moment in Israel’s history, it is more important than ever that every American who is looking to return home has the opportunity to do so.”