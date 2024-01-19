State of the 2024 Republican primary: Where the race stands

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The 2024 Republican primary is in full swing, as former President Donald Trump continues to hold a commanding lead over Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

Here’s a snapshot of where the battle to lead the Republican Party stands.

DELEGATE COUNT AFTER IOWA:

Trump: 20DeSantis: 9Haley: 8Ramaswamy: 3

DELEGATES NEEDED TO WIN: 1,215

DELEGATES REMAINING: 2,389

ONE NEW POLL:New polling from New Hampshire shows Trump holding a double-digit lead over Haley in what is largely a two-person race for the Granite State. The poll shows Trump garnering 50% support among those likely to vote in next Tuesday’s New Hampshire GOP presidential primary. Haley is in second with 36% support, and DeSantis is a distant third at 6%.

ONE NEW ENDORSEMENT: Texas Sen. Ted Cruz endorsed Donald Trump for president Tuesday night and called for the country to unify behind the Republican front-runner.

“I am proud to endorse Donald Trump for President of the United States,” Cruz said on “Hannity.” “I look forward to supporting him enthusiastically.”

ONE KEY QUOTE:

“Trump is the one I’m going for.” – Nikki Haley

