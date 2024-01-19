State of the 2024 Republican primary: Where the race stands
The 2024 Republican primary is in full swing, as former President Donald Trump continues to hold a commanding lead over Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.
Here’s a snapshot of where the battle to lead the Republican Party stands.
DELEGATE COUNT AFTER IOWA:
Trump: 20DeSantis: 9Haley: 8Ramaswamy: 3
DELEGATES NEEDED TO WIN: 1,215
DELEGATES REMAINING: 2,389
ONE NEW POLL:New polling from New Hampshire shows Trump holding a double-digit lead over Haley in what is largely a two-person race for the Granite State. The poll shows Trump garnering 50% support among those likely to vote in next Tuesday’s New Hampshire GOP presidential primary. Haley is in second with 36% support, and DeSantis is a distant third at 6%.
ONE NEW ENDORSEMENT: Texas Sen. Ted Cruz endorsed Donald Trump for president Tuesday night and called for the country to unify behind the Republican front-runner.
“I am proud to endorse Donald Trump for President of the United States,” Cruz said on “Hannity.” “I look forward to supporting him enthusiastically.”
“Trump is the one I’m going for.” – Nikki Haley
