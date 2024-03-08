State of the Union: Bill Clinton warned about immigration overwhelming ‘every place’ in America back in 1995

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Former President Bill Clinton specifically addressed two major issues during his State of the Union address back in 1995: the economy and immigration.

While his remarks on the economy — namely encouraging lawmakers to “cut more spending” and to “empower the American people to succeed in the global economy” — have been regularly repeated by his modern Democrats, his remarks on immigration and securing the border are a stunning contrast.

“All Americans, not only in the States most heavily affected but in every place in this country, are rightly disturbed by the large numbers of illegal aliens entering our country,” then-President Clinton said from the floor of the House of Representatives.

He added: “The jobs they hold might otherwise be held by citizens or legal immigrants. The public service they use impose burdens on our taxpayers. That’s why our administration has moved aggressively to secure our borders more by hiring a record number of new border guards, by deporting twice as many criminal aliens as ever before, by cracking down on illegal hiring, by barring welfare benefits to illegal aliens.”

BORDER OFFICIALS SEE MASSIVE NEW SURGE AT SOUTHERN BORDER

During Thursday night’s State of the Union address, Biden is expected to address immigration as his presidency has witnessed historic crossing at the U.S.-Mexico border — nearly 7.3 million under his presidency, according to data from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

DEMOCRATS URGE BIDEN TO SEE ‘WARNING SIGN’ AFTER VOTERS ABANDON HIM: ‘NOT SOMETHING THAT SHOULD BE IGNORED’

That figure is larger than the population of 36 U.S. states and does not include an estimated additional 1.8 million known “gotaways,” who evaded law enforcement.

In various public remarks, Biden has contended the border is secure and that crossing levels reflect a seasonal surge.

In the 1995 speech, Clinton said he would crack down on illegal crossings and would increase deportations of those migrants who commit crimes.

“In the budget I will present to you, we will try to do more to speed the deportation of illegal aliens who are arrested for crimes, to better identify illegal aliens in the workplace as recommended by the commission headed by former [Democratic] Congresswoman Barbara Jordan. We are a nation of immigrants. But we are also a nation of laws,” he said. “It is wrong and ultimately self-defeating for a nation of immigrants to permit the kind of abuse of our immigration laws we have seen in recent years, and we must do more to stop it.”

MSNBC’S PSAKI, MADDOW LAUGH AT AND MOCK VIRGINIA VOTERS FOR CARING ABOUT BORDER CRISIS

Immigration and border security have risen to be top concerns among voters ahead of November’s general election, and the leading presidential candidates, Biden and former President Donald Trump, could not be more opposed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The issue has returned to the forefront of mainstream media headlines in the wake of the murder of University of Georgia student Laken Riley.

Potential voters in November’s general election will undoubtedly be listening to Biden’s words Thursday night and whether he mentions Riley, the border or Trump.