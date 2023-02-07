Stefanik blasts Biden’s slow response to Chinese surveillance flight: he has ‘abysmally failed’

FIRST ON FOX: House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik blasted President Biden’s slow response to take down the Chinese spy flight.

Stefanik told Fox News Digital exclusively ahead of Tuesday’s State of the Union address that Biden “abysmally failed” in his role as president with his response to the Chinese spy balloon that flew over the continental U.S.

“I sit on the House Armed Services Committee and the House Intelligence Committee, and to allow a Chinese communist spy balloon to fly over the United States, fly over multiple military bases, that’s unacceptable,” Stefanik said.

“It should have been dealt with before it even entered into US sovereign airspace. So I’m deeply concerned. We expect to have hearings,” the New York Republican said. “We’re going to demand hearings not only for leadership, but for those committees and for all members.”

Stefanik told Fox News Digital that the House government weaponization subcommittee’s first hearing this week will “set the tables” that the issue “needs to be addressed.”

“Well, first of all, it’s important for the American people to know that these federal agencies, there have been multiple whistleblowers that have come forward and have talked about the politicization and weaponization of these federal agencies,” Stefanik said.

“We’re also going to be hearing from current elected officials, Senator Chuck Grassley and Senator Ron Johnson of the FBI, essentially setting them up in terms of their important research and oversight when it comes to the Hunter Biden crises and crimes, essentially,” she continued, referencing the first hearing by the new weaponization subcommittee scheduled for Thursday.

“So we’re going to set the tables that this is something that needs to be addressed,” she continued. “These federal agencies serve the American people should not be weaponized against them.”

Stefanik said that the president’s son Hunter Biden’s Chinese business dealings are “concerning” and that it’s “one of the reasons why this oversight is so incredibly important.”

She told Fox News Digital the Biden “needs to bring our budget back towards balance” in his State of the Union address, but Americans are “not going to hear that from him.”

“House Republicans are committed to a responsible, reasonable, sensible discussion to bring fiscal responsibility that is sorely needed,” Stefanik said. “I think what we’re going to hear from Joe Biden is doubling down on this failed far left reckless spending, trillions and trillions of dollars that have gone out the door since he’s taken office as president.”

“So I would like to hear that. I don’t expect to hear that,” she continued. “But House Republicans are going to stand up for the hardworking American people and bring our budget back towards balance.”

House Republicans held a press conference ahead of President Biden’s State of the Union address, contrasting the majority’s agenda to Biden’s “failed far-left Democrat policies.”

House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Ind., expects “dizzying spin” from the president this evening, bashing his efforts to tamp down record inflation during his first two years in office.

“American families are struggling to pay for their groceries and maxing out their credit cards,” said Emmer. “This is not economic success.”

