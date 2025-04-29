Stefanik undercuts Speaker Johnson in stunning public House GOP spat

Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., appeared to accuse Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., of lying about discussing the New York governor’s race with her on Tuesday.

Johnson said he was having “conversations” with Stefanik and her fellow New Yorker, Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., when asked whether he discussed the upcoming gubernatorial election with the two potential candidates.

Stefanik cited a Punchbowl News report on Johnson’s comments at the public press conference and wrote on X, “This is not true. I have had no conversations with the Speaker regarding the Governor’s race.”

“Looking forward to the conversation about [State and Local Taxes] with NY Members tomorrow. Stay tuned,” Stefanik wrote.

Fox News Digital reached out to both Johnson and Stefanik for further comment but did not hear back by press time.

It’s a stunning public clash between two members of House GOP leadership that comes shortly after Stefanik returned to her House role full-time.

She had been poised to easily sail through the Senate confirmation process to become President Donald Trump’s new ambassador to the United Nations.

But the House’s razor-thin majority and concerns about the race to replace Stefanik in her upstate New York district eventually forced Trump to have her drop out of the process.

Stefanik had given up her role as House GOP Conference chair and two high-level committee positions on the House’s intelligence and education panels to take the new job.

But Trump directed Johnson to find a new top role for Stefanik, and he soon announced her as chair of House Republican leadership.

Days after that, however, sources told Fox News Digital and other outlets that Stefanik was considering a run for New York governor.

When asked about speaking to her and Lawler about potentially running, Johnson told reporters on Tuesday, “I have lots of conversations.”

“I love them both. They’re two of my favorite people in my most trusted colleagues. And, and they’re both super talented, which is why they get talked about for doing other things…I mean, my preferences at the all stay here with me, right,” Johnson said.

“But I don’t begrudge anybody for having other opportunities. And we ultimately support them in whatever they do. But, are we having conversations? We are. Yeah. And that’s all I’m going to say about it.”