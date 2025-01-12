Students who saw campuses devolve into anti-Israel chaos witness first-hand successes of Abraham Accords

Dozens of American college students visited Israel and the United Arab Emirates over the winter break, where they witnessed first-hand the successes of the historic Abraham Accords amid ongoing campus tensions at home as the war in Israel continues.

Forty-three undergraduate students from across the country participated in a 10-day trip to Israel and the UAE over the winter semester break through the Israel on Campus Coalition’s Geller International Fellowship, Fox News Digital learned. The students met with business leaders, academics and political leaders to discuss and experience Middle East culture, as well as see first-hand the importance of the Abraham Accords, which were brokered under President-elect Donald Trump’s first administration in 2020.

“Witnessing the successes of the Abraham Accords first hand with a group of college students who are passionate about peace and coexistence, in an era where dialogue on American college campuses like my own is sparse, has been a poignant and critical reminder of what the future of the Middle East can hold,” Columbia University senior studying the Middle East, Eden Yadegar said in comment to Fox News Digital.

“Peace, security, and coexistence are not distant ideals, but a reality on the ground thanks to the United States, Israel, and the UAE. The future of the Middle East is here and it’s bright, and I am incredibly grateful to the Israel on Campus Coalition for providing me with the opportunity to engage in these critical conversations and experiences.”

TRUMP’S HISTORIC ABRAHAM ACCORDS WOULD BE BOLSTERED WITH MILITARY ‘EXCHANGE PROGRAM’ UNDER BIPARTISAN BILL

The Abraham Accords are a historic peace agreement brokered by the U.S. in 2020 between Israel and the UAE. As part of the agreements, the UAE and Bahrain recognized Israel’s sovereignty and established full diplomatic relations. It marked the first time Israel had established peace with an Arab country since 1994 with the Israel-Jordan peace treaty.

“This historic diplomatic breakthrough will advance peace in the Middle East region and is a testament to the bold diplomacy and vision of the three leaders and the courage of the United Arab Emirates and Israel to chart a new path that will unlock the great potential in the region,” Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed said in a joint statement at the time. “All three countries face many common challenges and will mutually benefit from today’s historic achievement.”

BIDEN HAS ‘REPEATEDLY HELD ISRAEL BACK,’ SAYS ABRAHAM ACCORDS NEGOTIATOR

Students who participated in the fellowship met with experts such as Israeli politician and diplomat Ruth Wasserman Lande and Middle East expert and lecturer Dan Feferman to discuss entrepreneurship and coexistence in the Middle East following the peace deal, as well as experts such as the Foundation for Defense of Democracies’ senior fellow Jonathan Conricus and Saudi YouTuber Loay Alsharef to discuss diplomacy and peacebuilding under the accords.

WHAT I SAW IN ISRAEL REVEALS ABRAHAM ACCORDS IN ACTION

“The Geller International Fellowship highlights the promise of the next generation of pro-Israel leaders and their potential to strengthen the U.S.-Israel relationship and advance the principles of the Abraham Accords,” Israel on Campus Coalition CEO Jacob Baime told Fox News Digital. “Thanks to the generosity of Martin and Lauren Geller, this program provides students with a deeper understanding of Israel’s complexities and a foundation for informed advocacy. These fellows return to campus with a renewed sense of purpose and a commitment to sharing their experiences. This fellowship reflects ICC’s ongoing work to strengthen the U.S.-Israel relationship and develop new leaders.”

The Israel on Campus Coalition is a U.S.-based organization that works to inspire American college students and pro-Israel college groups to “see Israel as a source of pride and empower them to stand up for Israel on campus.”

University of Southern California senior studying public policy, ​​Aidan Bloomstine, said in a comment to Fox Digital that the trip was “the opportunity of a lifetime” that reignited his optimism “that one day this region will live in peace and prosperity.”

BIDEN ADMIN SHOULD LOOK AT ABRAHAM ACCORDS-TYPE INITIATIVE WHEN HAMAS TERROR REGIME IS DEFEATED

“Those foundational principles were perfectly displayed on this trip. Hearing the successes of the diplomatic and economic cooperation firsthand from Emiratis and Israelis shows us a well-paved path for peace in other areas of the region,” the ICC fellow continued.

University of Michigan Ross School of Business senior Sam Heller echoed Bloomstine that the fellowship and trip abroad was “one of the most transformative experiences,” especially after war broke out in Israel in 2023, which soon led to anti-semitism on U.S. college campuses and repeated anti-Israel protests.

“Being surrounded by like-minded campus leaders, all deeply committed to ensuring that truth prevails in these challenging times since the 10/7 Hamas massacre, has been both inspiring and reassuring. It has given me confidence that the next generation of leaders in our country will continue to champion Western values and steadfastly support America’s closest ally, Israel. I am incredibly grateful to ICC for the opportunity to engage experts on the Israel-Palestine conflict and professionals dedicated to advancing peace in the Middle East. I eagerly anticipate watching this remarkable cohort of young leaders evolve into the policy,” Heller said.

KT MCFARLAND: TRUMP’S ABRAHAM ACCORDS ARE SO SIGNIFICANT, EVEN ‘A BIDEN ADMIN CAN’T SCREW IT UP’

Agitators and student protesters flooded college campuses nationwide last school year to protest the war in Israel, which also included spiking instances of antisemitism and Jewish students publicly speaking out that they did not feel safe on some campuses.

Protesters on Columbia University’s campus in New York City, for example, took over the school’s Hamilton Hall building, while schools such as UCLA, Harvard and Yale worked to clear spiraling student encampments where protesters demanded their elite schools completely divest from Israel.

‘WOKE’ POLITICAL, COLLEGE LEADERS SET STAGE FOR PRO-HAMAS DC PROTEST: LAWMAKER

Terrorist organization Hamas launched a war in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, which initially fanned the flames of antisemitism on campuses in the form of protests, menacing graffiti and students reporting that they felt as if it was “open season for Jews on our campuses.” The protests heightened to the point Jewish students at some schools, including Columbia, were warned to leave campus for their own safety.

On Penn’s campus, Fox News Digital exclusively reported in May that anti-Israel radicals were passing around multiple guides directing agitators on how to break into buildings, “escalate” protests, create weapons and even administer first aid.

The sponsors of the program, Martin and Lauren Geller, highlighted in comments to Fox Digital that the fellowship bolsters the next generation to strengthen the principles outlined in the Abraham Accords.

“The Geller International Fellowship is more than a program—it is an educational investment in the next generation of leaders committed to strengthening the U.S.-Israel relationship and the principles of the Abraham Accords. We are honored to partner with Israel on Campus Coalition, whose exceptional leadership ensures that students gain a transformative understanding of Israel’s heritage, innovation, and resilience and to prepare these talented individuals to be leaders in the pro-Israel movement on campus as well as in their communities. Supporting this fellowship is a privilege, and we are inspired by the impact these students will have as advocates for Israel on campuses and beyond,” the couple said. Martin Geller is the founder and chairman of wealth management firm Geller & Company.

ANTI-ISRAEL AGITATORS TERRORIZE AMERICANS: SEE 2024’S MOST EXTREME MOMENTS

Ahead of Trump’s election win over Vice President Kamala Harris last year, the former and upcoming president said on the campaign trail to expand the Abraham Accords if re-elected. Trump is set to be inaugurated as the nation’s 47th president on Jan. 20.

“If I win, that will be an absolute priority: just getting everybody in. It’s peace in the Middle East. We need it, and it’s very important. It will happen,” Trump said of the Abraham Accords during an interview with Saudi outlet Al Arabiya in October.