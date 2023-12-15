Supreme Court allows Illinois semiautomatic weapons ban to stay in place

The Supreme Court has allowed an Illinois law banning high-powered semiautomatic weapons to remain in place.

In a Thursday order with no noted dissents or explanation of its decision, the Supreme Court denied a request from the National Association for Gun rights, which asked for a preliminary injunction.

The ban, signed by Democratic Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker in January, includes penalties for individuals who, “carries or possesses… manufactures, sells, delivers, imports, or purchases any assault weapon or .50 caliber rifle.”

The law also includes statutory penalties for people who, “sells, manufactures, delivers, imports, possesses, or purchases any assault weapon attachment or .50 caliber cartridge.”

Any kit or tools used to increase the fire rate of a semiautomatic weapon are also included in the ban, and the law includes a limit for purchases of certain magazines.

After Thursday’s ruling, the law will stay in place while it’s litigated in the lower courts.

In a statement, the National Association for Gun Rights said that the ruling doesn’t impact the case.

“A right delayed is a right denied, and every day these gun bans are enforced is a travesty to freedom. We will be back to the Supreme Court as soon as our legal team finishes drafting our cert petition, and they will have to decide if they really meant what they said in Heller and Bruen,” said Dudley Brown, President of the National Association for Gun Rights.

A 7th District U.S. Court of Appeals panel in November also refused a request to block the law. In August, the law was upheld by the Illinois Supreme Court in a 4-3 decision.

People who previously possessed guns that would otherwise be banned by the law can still own them if they are registered with the state prior to Jan. 1, 2024.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.