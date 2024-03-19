Supreme Court extends block on Texas law allowing police to arrest migrants

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

The Supreme Court on Monday extended a block on Texas law that would allow police to arrest illegal immigrants after they crossed the border.

In its decision, the Court said that a stay request from the Biden administration would be extended pending further review.

Opponents have compared the law, Senate Bill 4, to a similar Arizona law that was partially struck down by the Supreme Court more than a decade ago.

The Texas Attorney General has said the state’s law mirrored federal law and was put in place to compensate for the Biden administration’s inadequate response at the southern border.

The Biden administration sued to strike down the measure, arguing it would usurp core federal authority on immigration, hurt international relations and create chaos in administering immigration law.

A federal judge in Texas struck down the law late last month, but the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals quickly stayed that ruling, leading the federal government to appeal to the Supreme Court.

The battle over this bill has been only one of multiple legal disputes between the State of Texas and the Biden administration over how far the state can to prevent illegal border crossings.

Several Republican governors have backed Gov. Greg Abbott’s efforts, saying the federal government is not doing enough to enforce existing immigration laws.

The case is unfolding as record numbers of asylum seekers arrive in the United States, making immigration a front-and-center issue in the 2024 election.