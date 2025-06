Supreme Court rules DOGE can access Social Security information

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday ruled the Department of Government Efficiency could access Social Security information.

The ruling blocked a lower court order that kept DOGE from seeking certain sensitive Social Security information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The information from the U.S. Social Security Administration includes Social Security numbers, medical information, citizenship records and tax returns.

Three liberal justices dissented.