Supreme Court temporarily halts termination of Title 42, will hear case in February

The Supreme Court temporarily halted the termination of Title 42 on Tuesday and will hear a challenge from Republican-led states in February.

The Trump-era policy, which has been used to deter migrants more than 2.5 million times, was set to lapse last week until Chief Justice John Roberts put a temporary hold on its termination.

Migrants stand across the Rio Grande from El Paso, Texas.
(Border Patrol)

Republicans and some Democrats have warned that lifting Title 42 will lead to a surge in border crossings.

 