Supreme Court to decide if Trump banned from Colorado ballot in historic case

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments on whether former President Trump will be on the Colorado Republican presidential primary ballot.

The justices said they will hear the case on an expedited basis, with arguments on Feb. 8.

“The petition for a writ of certiorari is granted. The case is set for oral argument on Thursday, February 8, 2024,” the decision said. “Petitioner’s brief on the merits, and any amicus curiae briefs in support or in support of neither party, are to be filed on or before Thursday, January 18, 2024.”

The justices issued an administrative stay that orders the Colorado Secretary of State to put the former president’s name on the GOP primary ballot, at least until the case is decided.

The highest court said that the briefs are due by Jan 31.

The Supreme Court said that the respondents’ briefs are to be filed on or before Jan. 31, and the reply brief is to be filed on or before 5 p.m., Feb. 5.

The Colorado Supreme Court decision was the first time in history that Section 3 of the 14th Amendment was used to bar a presidential contender from the ballot.

The state’s highest court concluded that Trump “engaged in insurrection” over his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The historical hearing will consider the meaning of the 14th Amendment, which bars people who “engaged in insurrection” from holding public office.

The amendment was adopted in 1868, following the Civil War.