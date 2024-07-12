Susan Collins to write in Nikki Haley for president, bucking Trump

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, reiterated to reporters that she still supports former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley for president despite Haley no longer being in the race for the Republican nomination.

The Maine Republican will write in Haley’s name on her ballot in November rather than former President Trump or President Biden, according to local CBS reporter Dan Lampariello.

Collins’ office confirmed to Fox News Digital her plan to vote for Haley.

A spokesperson for the Maine senator noted she has previously said she’d be supporting Haley and not Trump.

“I will not be voting for either candidate. I am going to write in Nikki Haley’s name,” Collins said, according to another local outlet.

The Republican senator previously endorsed Haley late in the Republican primary, calling the candidate “extremely well-qualified.”

“She has the energy, intellect and temperament that we need to lead our country in these very tumultuous times,” Collins said of Haley.

However, Haley exited the primary race soon after the endorsement.

The former South Carolina governor’s departure from the race didn’t change Collins’ position though.

“I cannot support former President Trump. I voted to convict him on the second impeachment charges, so I don’t think it should come as a surprise that I cannot support him,” she said in March, weeks after Haley had already suspended her campaign.

As Collins pointed out in the spring, she was one of seven Republican senators in 2021 who voted to convict Trump for allegedly inciting insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, when some of his supporters rioted at the U.S. Capitol.

And while Trump has become the clear Republican nominee and is slated as of now to take on Biden in November, it’s apparent Collins’ mind has not changed on the situation.

Trump’s campaign did not immediately provide comment to Fox News Digital.

