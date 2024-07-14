Suspected Trump assassination attempt shines light on rally security

The assassination attempt, as it is being described by Fox News sources, against former President Trump at his Saturday rally in Pennsylvania is shining light on the security process for those in attendance.

Press and general attendees all go through a rigorous screening process operated by the Secret Service, which includes detailed searches of everyone entering into a rally venue.

The press is screened in a separate que than the public, and are usually told to remove all electronic equipment and metal, similar to the screening process of an airport.

Secret Service, when necessary, relies on Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents from nearby towns to help with screening, but its unclear if that was the case for Trump’s Saturday rally.

When a rally is held outside, as was Saturday’s, the Secret Service still sets up tents, tables and magnetometers common at large events.

Trump, as a former president, still has a significant Secret Service detail, and anyone meeting with the president or in proximity must be cleared. Traditionally, this is done with a social security number, date of birth, and other vital information.

The Secret Service confirmed in a statement following the shooting that “a suspected shooter fired multiple shots toward the stage from an elevated position outside of the rally venue.” It’s unclear at this time at what point the shooter was detected or how he was able to get within full view of Trump unhindered.

Trump took to Truth Social just hours after the shooting, praising the Secret Service for their actions in protecting him.

“I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania,” Trump wrote. “Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured.”

“It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

