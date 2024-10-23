‘Suspicious envelope’ sent to Kari Lake’s office deemed safe after lockdown, police say

The office of Arizona GOP Senate candidate Kari Lake was put on lockdown Tuesday after a campaign staffer opened a package with a “suspicious” substance.

A campaign spokesperson told Fox News Digital that an intern at the campaign’s Phoenix office opened an envelope with a suspicious substance and a note that said, “caution anthrax.”

The campaign called authorities, prompting a response from multiple law enforcement agencies and a hazmat team.

Officers and firefighters cleared the building and sent in a team to investigate the substance.

The Phoenix Police Department said the substance was tested and deemed “non-hazardous.”

“There were no immediate threats to the community and the occupants of the building will be allowed access shortly. Investigators have been assigned,” Phoenix police told Fox News Digital in a statement.

“The radical left, with help from the mainstream media, has escalated its attacks against me from baseless smears and legal harassment to physical threats. Today, my office received a suspicious envelope, potentially containing anthrax — an attempt to intimidate and silence me,” Lake said in a statement. “This isn’t just about me; it’s an attack on our movement. I won’t be intimidated, and those responsible must be brought to justice. The time to unite against these dangerous, un-American tactics is now.”

Lake’s Democratic opponent, Ruben Gallego wrote on X: “I condemn any act of violence of threats against Kari Lake, her office, or other public officials.”

“My thoughts are with the staffer involved, and I’m grateful for the swift response by @PhoenixPolice, @PHXFire, and the hazmat team,” he said. “I hope everything is resolved safely and quickly.”