Swing district Democrat complains she won’t run for re-election because race is ‘rigged’ against her

A Democrat representing a swing House district announced Thursday she would not be running for re-election in 2024 because the race is “rigged” against her.

In a statement announcing her decision, Rep. Kathy Manning, who represents North Carolina’s 6th Congressional District, accused the Republican-led state legislature of passing “flagrantly gerrymandered Congressional districts” to reduce the number of Democrats representing those districts.

“I would love nothing more than to continue representing our community in Congress. Unfortunately, the egregiously gerrymandered maps do not make this race competitive, and I cannot in good conscience ask people to invest their time, resources and efforts in a campaign that is rigged against us,” Manning said.

She added that she would reconsider her decision not to run if pending lawsuits force the state legislature to redraw the districts.

Manning called the district boundaries “shameful,” and claimed Republicans knew they couldn’t “win under fair districts.” She specifically cited how the Democratic stronghold of Greensboro, North Carolina was split between three different districts that include more rural areas in the new map.

“As a Greensboro resident of forty years, I am disgusted by the callous disregard of Republican leaders for the citizens of my district. Politicians should not choose their voters; voters should choose their representatives,” she said.

“It is a true privilege to represent my community in Congress. I am deeply grateful for all the constituents who have placed their trust in me, shared their concerns and triumphs, and welcomed me into their homes, businesses, and places of worship,” she added.

A lawsuit seeking to strike down the new map, which was approved in October, was filed in federal court on Monday, arguing it weakens minority voting power and violates the U.S. Constitution.

The lawsuit specifically challenges four districts where the plaintiffs argue the state legislature minimized the voting strength of minorities, thereby strengthening “the state’s white majority,” and are asking for a new map to be drawn.

Should the map remain in place, Republicans will be in a good position to win 10 of the 14 congressional districts in North Carolina. The districts are currently split between the two parties at seven apiece.

The additional three-seat flip would also boost Republicans’ narrow majority in the House of Representatives, which stands at 221-213. There is one vacancy following the expulsion of former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., last week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.