Swing state Democrat cozies up to Biden ahead of consequential Senate race despite president’s poor polling

One vulnerable swing state Democrat seeking another term in the Senate is cozying up to President Biden ahead of what is expected to be one of the most closely watched 2024 races despite his approval rating falling well underwater in the state and across the country.

“Yes,” Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., said during an interview with The Messenger when asked if she would “happily” campaign alongside Biden in her quest to win over Nevada voters. “I think what we have to talk about are the policies that we put in place.”

The outlet noted Rosen’s confirmation on multiple other occasions that she would be campaigning alongside Biden in Nevada, as well as her frequent touting of legislation passed with largely party-line support through the Democratic controlled Congress of the administration’s first two years, including the controversial Inflation Reduction Act, and the 2021 $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.

“When you’re an incumbent, you run on how you’ve been dealing with people, and that’s really important,” Rosen told the outlet. “We had the message that we were going to deliver, and we have delivered.”

Biden faces an underwater approval rating nationally. According to a recent Fox News poll, just 42% approve of the job he’s doing compared to 58% who disapprove, for a net negative 16 rating. That’s worse than in July, when he was underwater by 11 points.

He faces a similar outlook in Nevada, where polls consistently show his approval rating trailing his disapproval rating by double digits, heightening the awareness around just how close statewide races have been in recent election cycles.

Rosen defeated former Republican Sen. Dean Heller by 5% in the 2018 midterm elections, a year Democrats were heavily favored to outperform the GOP, who, at the time, held control of both houses of Congress and the White House. In 2012, Heller narrowly defeated his Democratic opponent by just over 1% while the margin in the last two presidential elections has been less than 3%.

Additionally, Republican Adam Laxalt narrowly failed to oust Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto in the 2022 midterm elections, falling short by less than 8,000 votes.

A crowded field of Republicans is vying to take on Rosen, which includes Afghanistan War veteran Sam Brown who unsuccessfully sought the GOP Senate nomination against Laxalt in 2022.

The race could ultimately determine which party will control the Senate in a 2024 election cycle map widely seen as favorable for Republicans. Democrats currently hold a one seat majority with three independents caucusing with the party.

Accordingly, Republicans are eying the seat as one most likely within reach of flipping from blue to red. They also have no qualms with Rosen for her willingness to stay close to Biden.

“Jacky Rosen has done nothing to distance herself from Joe Biden despite the fact that he is extremely unpopular in Nevada. Nevadans will hold Rosen accountable for backing the Biden agenda that has emptied their wallets and opened the southern border,”National Republican Senatorial Committee spokeswoman Maggie Abboud said in a statement.