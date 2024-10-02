Swing state Dems ramping up ground game for final election push: ‘Folks are responding’

Democrats in North Carolina are taking a localized, community-based approach to incentivize voters to turn out in the 2024 election.

Fox News Digital spoke with the North Carolina Democratic Party about their ground game this cycle, which they say is focused on local messaging and running a campaign in every corner of the state.

“Folks are responding to the fact that we are taking a careful, thoughtful, community, place-based approach to everything we’re doing,” Jonah Garson, first vice chair of the North Carolina Democratic Party, told Fox in an exclusive interview. “The North Carolina Democratic Party has built an organizing machine that’s running everywhere, giving folks, people in their own communities, people to vote for who are present in committees, who people see, who people know.”

The Old North State is one of the key battleground states in presidential elections, and Garson believes that it is the ground game that will have the greatest impact at the polls.

“We are staying focused on running a great ground game because we know it’s not salacious headlines or magic abracadabra on a TV commercial that will win battleground North Carolina,” he said. “It’s going to be the work that North Carolinians do on the ground and at the doors and on the phones.”

The Democratic Party has been actively working on their 2024 ground game for the past two years, and expect to have reached over a million people through combined canvassing efforts in the state come Election Day.

“You cannot just expect to have direct voter contact in the last few months of the election to reach people. It takes sort of a ramp and scale operation over time that’s thoughtful,” Garson said.

The party is also focusing on reaching people across all parties, not just Democratic voters.

“In North Carolina there’s a ton of work to do among registered Dems and registered unaffiliated whose values are aligned with the Democratic Party, which is a big tent party. I mean, we have all sorts of moderates and progressives and conservatives all in this party at this point, but who may or may not vote because they frankly feel alienated by the process or disgusted by what they’re seeing out of the process,” he said. “And it is about very personal, very honest conversations with people.”

Garson told Fox that after speaking with voters across the state, most North Carolinians are concerned about being able to thrive in their home communities moving forward.