Swing state GOP chair slams Biden-Harris admin for being out of touch on key issue: ‘Abandoned this country’

PHOENIX – Arizona GOP Chairwoman Gina Swoboda told Fox News Digital she was not impressed with Vice President Kamala Harris’ recent trip to the border, which she called a “photo op,” while explaining her belief the Biden-Harris administration has failed the American people at the border.

“I think President Biden abandoned this country and I think Vice President Harris is without a clue,” Swoboda told Fox News Digital. “She’s without a clue of what regular people are going through. She’s without a clue about the border. I do not think she cares.”

Swoboda told Fox News Digital she often talks to ranchers along the border whose families have lived there for 100 years and described the situation as “total devastation,” adding that Harris’ recent trip to the border was nothing more than a “photo op.”

“I’ve been to the border, you have to do more than just go down there and do a photo op and leave,” Swoboda said. “You have to consistently, I don’t expect the politicians themselves to be able to spend time here all the time, but when President Trump built the wall, I mean, he kept coming down, and you have to have people on the ground that are reporting to you.”

“This administration that’s in office has not called the head of the Border Patrol. The head of the Border Patrol union was giving remarks that said, like for a year, for two years, for three years, they didn’t even hear from the administration as we’re having the biggest crisis on the border we’ve ever had.”

Swoboda told Fox News Digital she doesn’t think Harris is “competent or qualified” to solve the border issue.

“I don’t think she really understands what the role is to be the chief executive of the United States of America,” Swoboda added. “So we know we have one candidate that cares very deeply, that had the most secure border in my lifetime. And that’s what we really need back for Arizona. And what do they say? Every state is a border state now. It’s everywhere.”

A new Fox News survey of Arizona voters in late September showed Harris trailing by 3 points with Trump leading on the immigration issue by 15 points over the vice president.

Trump is also seen as being better at making the country safe by 7 points.