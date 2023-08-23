Ted Cruz swipes Dem opponent over small crowd size ahead of crucial 2024 race: ‘Six people showed up’

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, took to social media late Tuesday evening to swipe his Democratic competition, highlighting the small crowd that showed up to a recent campaign event.

“Wow, Six people showed up in San Antonio,” Cruz wrote on X, responding to a post from Democratic challenger Rep. Colin Allred, one of eleven candidates running in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate in Texas on March 5, 2024.

In the initial post, Allred shared four photos at what appears to be a small tropical-themed bar during a stop on his Lone Star Listening Tour. The photos included the lawmaker taking a selfie with a supporter and another photo of about a dozen people, although some of those in the photo could be employees of the bar.

He also said Bexar County, the state’s fourth-most populous county that encompasses San Antonio, was “ready to fire Ted Cruz.”

Fox News Digital reached out to Sen. Cruz’s office and Rep. Allred’s office for additional comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Allred, a former undrafted free agent for the Tennessee Titans, was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2018.

He initially defeated then-incumbent Pete Sessions, who switched congressional districts and was later re-elected to the House. The Democrat was then re-elected two other times.

Allred easily won re-election in 2022 — garnering 116,005 votes to his opponent’s 61,494 — and is looking to use his support to win the Democratic primary to challenge Cruz in the general election in Nov. 2024.

He launched a bid to move into the upper chamber of Congress in May of this year.

“I’m running for U.S. Senate because Texans deserve a Senator whose team is Texas. Ted Cruz only cares about himself,” Allred said in a post announcing his candidacy.

Some Democrats have considered Cruz’s Senate seat particularly vulnerable as the senator was a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, who was twice-impeached and faces four federal investigations over his role in the Capitol protest on Jan. 6, 2021, his handling of classified documents after leaving the White House, his alleged election interference in Georgia, and over allegedly falsifying business records in New York.

Cruz, a 2016 presidential candidate, most recently won re-election in Nov. 2018, when he defeated former Rep. Beto O’Rourke. O’Rourke went on to lose a bid for the presidency and for Texas Governor.